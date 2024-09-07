Three Observations From Guardians Win Over Dodgers, 3-1
The Los Angeles Dodgers may be one of the best teams in baseball, but so are the Cleveland Guardians. The Guardians made sure the rest of the league knew this as they took game one of their series with the Dodgers, 3-1.
Here are three observations and takeaways from the Guardians' latest win.
Matthew Boyd
Matthew Boyd continues to be one of the best surprises for the Guardians this season.
Boyd marched right into Dodgers Stadium to take on a star-studded lineup and didn't flinch once. He threw 6.0 innings, gave up three hits, walked no batters, struck out six, and allowed just one run. The only run he gave up was a solo home run by the best baseball player in the world, Shohei Ohtani.
Boyd's slider, changeup, and fastball trio made up a well-balanced attack against the Dodger which kept them honest in each at-bat. This was oveall just a savvy start from a veteran who knows how to pitch in big moments.
Andres Gimenez
To beat teams as good as the Dodgers, unexpected heroes must step up and provide a boost. One of those players for the Guardians was Andres Gimenez.
Gimenez stepped up to the plate in the top of the sixth inning and smoked a two run homer over the right field wall. These were the first runs scored in the game, and Cleveland would never give up the lead after this.
Gimenez went through a home run drought through the middle months of the season, but he's now hit three in the last eight games, showing that his power is finally coming back around.
Brayan Rocchio
Another one of Cleveland's unexpected contributors on offense was Brayan Rocchio.
The Guardians had a one-run lead heading into the eighth inning, but that was not enough against one of the best offenses in baseball. Rocchio gave Cleveland a much-needed insurance run with a solo home run, which was absolutely demolished.
This was the second run Rocchio scored on the night. He reached base on a single ahead of Gimenez's home run which allowed Cleveland to put up the crooked number.
Rocchio also started the double playin in the eigth inning which ended a potential big inning for LA as they had the bases loaded.
Just an overall great night from Rocchio.