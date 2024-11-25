Travis Bazzana Reveals What He Must Prove To Guardians In 2025
The Cleveland Guardians selected Travis Bazzana with the No. 1 pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, bringing in a potential future face of baseball to the organization.
After being drafted by Cleveland, Bazzana was quickly assigned to the Lake County Captains (High-A). He even got his first taste of professional league postseason experience by helping the Captains win the Midwest League Championship.
However, Bazzana has his eyes set on something bigger. During an interview with MLB Network, he revealed his mindset heading into the 2025 season and the potential of moving up to Double-A, Triple-A, and beyond and what he must prove to the organization.
"It's about showing that I'm prepared to move [up in the system]," said Bazzana. "I think that the conversation is pretty stable. It's about 'Be you. Be a leader. Go out and play with that edge and that intention of winning every day. If you perform like we think you're going to perform, everything will play out.'"
"If I can make an impact at the next level up, I'm going to get chances to do that. Just trusting my process, and soon enough, I could be moving up where I'd love to be."
Fans obviously want to see Bazzana at the major league level as soon as possible, but that can't come at the expense of his development. He hit .238/.369/.396 with an OPS of .765 in 101 at-bats with the Captains in 2024, showing there are still some areas he must improve at.
Bazzana is the future of the Guardians, and his movement through the system will be a storyline to watch in 2025. Cleveland's No. 1 prospect is clearly ready to prove he's ready for the next level.