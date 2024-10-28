What Guardians Are Looking For In Possible Starting Pitching Additions
Starting pitching. Starting pitching. Starting pitching.
It was a hot topic of conversation at the beginning of the season, heading into the trade deadline, and during the Cleveland Guardians' postseason run. The matter of that discussion remained the same throughout the year: the Guardians (much like the rest of hopeful MLB contenders) need more of it.
Cleveland must address this area this offseason if it wants to return to the ALCS and beyond in 2025.
If there's one thing we know about this Guardians organization and front office, it's that they never think about just next year. They think about how a player they acquire via trade or free agent signing can help the team now and in two to three years.
That's the same mindset Chris Antonetti and company have when considering additions to their starting pitching staff for next season. It's how this pitcher can help now, but also in the future, whether that be through the actual production of their impact on a locker room or young staff.
"I think all of those things are things we are looking for starting pitchers," said Chris Antonetti at his end-of-season press conference.
"It was one of the reasons we were attracted to both Matt [Boyd] and Alex [Cobb] in the first place. Not only had they established themselves as really effective major league starting pitchers, but they were renowned to be great teammates and leaders that could have a positive impact on the development of our other young starters."
While the Guardians may look for external answers to this dilemma in the offseason, Antonetti also made it clear they won't give up on the pitchers currently in their organization.
"So yes, those are all things we will be looking for. But I think for us, it's equally as important and the things that we know for us to be a successful team moving forward is, we have to help the guys that are here continue to get better and improve," continued Antonetti.
"We have a young group of pitchers that are here both that have already contributed in the majors leagues, and some that are on the way that we believe can be big parts of our rotation moving forward, but there's a lot of work left to do."