Cleveland Guardians 2026 projected starting pitching rotation

The Cleveland Guardians are going into the upcoming 2026 season with a lot of hope when it comes to their starting pitching.

The team has a deep rotation with a number of starters that look like number one options on any given night. That should make them one of the toughest teams to face in the American League. Bleacher Report writer Joel Reuter projected what he believes the starting rotation will look like.

Gavin Williams

Williams has been a solid starter for the Guardians for the past three seasons. He has made 63 starts in his tenure with the Guardians, including 31 in 2025. Last season, he pitched 167.2 innings with a 3.06 ERA and a 12-5 record.

It's hard to deny Williams' stats, and he should go into the season as the team's ace.

Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Gavin Williams reacts at the end of the fourth inning against the Detroit Tigers. | David Richard-Imagn Images

Tanner Bibee

Should Williams pick up an injury during spring training, Bibee is also not a bad option for the Opening Day start. Last season, Bibee was supposed to start on opening day for the Guardians, but he missed the start due to an illness against the Kansas City Royals.

In his third season with the team in 2025, Bibee pitched 182.1 innings with a 4.24 ERA, going 12-11 for the team. It marked the third straight year Bibee won double-digit games and made at least 25 starts.

That kind of consistency will be huge for the Guardians over the course of the season.

Slade Cecconi

Behind Williams and Bibee, Cecconi slides in as the team's third starter. He was acquired in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks that involved Josh Naylor and made 23 starts for the team in 2025, pitching 132 innings and racking up a 4.30 ERA.

Joey Cantillo

This is where the mystery begins in what the Guardians will do, but Cantillo might be the best option out of the rest of the pack.

"Joey Cantillo had a 1.59 ERA in 39.2 innings over his final seven starts last season, but he also has the most experience pitching in relief out of the three, so it will be interesting to see how everything lines up," Reuter wrote.

Logan Allen

Allen was a decent pitcher for the Guardians last season, making 29 starts and pitching 156.2 innings for a 4.25 ERA. There may be a case to be made for him to come out of the bullpen, but as a consistent starter over the last three years, it isn't likely.