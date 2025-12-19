Cleveland Guardians young players change numbers, here's why it matters

A handful of young players on the Guardians’ current roster made some changes. The change may not seem like much, but it signifies something much larger.

Three young players have changed their jersey numbers. Chase DeLauter is changing his number to 24. CJ Kayfus is changing to number 2, and George Valera will now wear number 7.

Getting ‘real’ numbers like this is almost a rite of passage for young players when becoming a part of long-term goals for the team. When you get called up, you are assigned whatever numbers are available, even if it is something wonky like 97. When the season ends and you are a part of the team’s plans, you are able to change your number to one of your choosing, if it is available.

As Cleveland.com mentions, these number choices connect these young players to some franchise icons.

DeLauter’s 24 connects him to players like Manny Ramirez and Grady Sizemore. 24 also connects him to Tito and Terry Francona as well. Valera’s 7 was worn by the legendary Kenny Lofton, as well as Al Rosen. Lastly, Kayfus’ number 2 connects him to Hall of Famer Joe Sewell, who wore it in 1930.

These changes in numbers not only signify that these players are long-term foundational pieces for the Guardians but also show their aspirations in succeeding with the franchise.

Paul Hoynes mentioned on Foul Territory TV this week that the Guardians are not planning on signing any free agents to contracts longer than one year because of these young players. Hoynes stated, “They do not want to bring in a free agent on a two or three-year deal to block the path of a young, developing player that they have invested in.”

All three of these players saw playing time last year. George Valera batted .220 with a .748 OPS in 16 games last year.

Kayfus also had a .220 average, but his OPS was .707 with four home runs in 44 games played.

Chase DeLauter only played in two games last year, but they were both in the postseason. In those two games, DeLauter went 1-6 with one strikeout and one walk.

Valera and DeLauter look to be foundational pieces in the outfield, while Kayfus will likely DH and play first base most of the time.

Combine that with all the bullpen signings and Vogt’s praise for his middle infielders, and it seems the Guardians are likely largely done in free agency, at least as far as big moves go. There may be a few ancillary signings and maybe one or two trades being made, but this Guardians team seems to have been set. Spring Training will decide the Opening Day starters and who the primary backups are.

These three youngsters are practically cemented onto that roster, whether as starters are primary backups due to their numbers being changed. You don’t give young players new numbers, especially ones so significant in franchise history, unless you plan on them seeing the field.