Why Cleveland Guardians will not sign players to long-term deals

The Cleveland Guardians were a bad offense in 2025. They were third-worst in runs scored. Bottom third in home runs. Second-worst in batting average. Second-worst in slugging percentage.

Now, with the offseason in full swing, they are not signing any free agents who swing; they only throw.

They signed relievers Connor Brogdon, Deiker Rojas, and Colin Holderman. They purchased Peyton Pallette and Jack Carey in the Rule 5 Draft. They also traded for Justin Bruihl. Amid all these moves for arms, they designated Jhonkensy Noel for Assignment, a raw but powerful bat that has become a fan favorite and has shown flashes of clutch hitting.

And now, on Foul Territory TV, Cleveland.com’s Paul Hoynes discussed what the Guardians are doing in free agency. Hoynes made it very clear that the team does not want to bring in longer-term free agents.

“They do not want to bring in a free agent on a two or three-year deal to block the path of a young, developing player that they have invested in. Eventually, they will make a deal. They will add a hitter to this lineup at some point. I do not think it will be a high-profile guy, or even a mid-level guy. I just get that impression," Hoynes said.

This is extremely frustrating for fans of this team who see the potential in winning back-to-back AL Central titles behind their pitching. Adding a couple of bats that can strike fear into the opposition is what this team is missing. Throwing that away for players’ potential while your window is open may not be the smartest move.

You can see the Guardians’ dedication to their current lineup. Manager Stephen Vogt has spoken highly of individuals on the roster, and three young players all changed their numbers the other day, something only young players do when they are a full-time part of the team.

Hoynes did say that if the team is in a good spot and in contention come the trade deadline, he can see them making a move for someone with a higher profile than anyone they sign in free agency.

That move, according to Hoynes, will center around Steven Kwan. They got calls at this past year’s trade deadline. They have been getting calls all winter on Kwan. Teams really want Kwan, but Hoynes sees Kwan starting in left field on Opening Day.

Hoynes did mention, “Depending on how the season goes, there could be more activity at the deadline because he only has two years of control left. If he has not signed an extension by now, that usually means, one way or the other, he will be leaving Cleveland within the next two years.”

Trading a reliable bat and dependable fielder for another bat that might hit for more power but less average seems like an underwhelming move, especially if you are in contention at the deadline. Kwan is important in that locker room, and to take that away in the middle of a successful season could be detrimental.

Before Hoynes left the show, he did touch on Jhonkensy Noel and why the club decided to part ways with him. Hoynes said that it was hard for Noel to get into a rhythm.

“They platoon so much in this organization, there are only two or three guys that play every day, it was hard for him to really get into a groove. To me, they have so many outfielders, and they mix and match every day, the players sometimes can’t get in a groove. They are in and out of the lineup. For the teams, it works, wins and losses, it works, but some players suffer in that arrangement.”

This is just reaffirming what everyone already knows. The Guardians have their ways of doing things. That is not going to change anytime soon. They have a perennial MVP candidate in Jose Ramirez.

A stud left fielder in Steven Kwan. A pitching staff that can get anyone out. But they will not spend to fill the couple of holes they have to fill in the offseason, relying on the ‘potential’ of young players, while also not playing them every day to maximize their potential.