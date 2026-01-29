Former Cleveland Star Grady Sizemore Set to Coach with Division Rival in 2026

Grady Sizemore. A name that causes Cleveland fans to reminisce on what could've been.

From 2004 through 2011, Sizemore battled injuries while being one of the most electrifying youngsters in the sport. He posted an incredible 27.7 bWAR with a .269/.357/.473 for an .830 OPS en route to three All-Star selections and two Silver Slugger honors.

But injuries derailed his exciting and promising career.

Now 43, Sizemore was recently hired by the Minnesota Twins as the club’s first base coach, while also serving as its primary outfield and baserunning instructor. He previously worked as a coach, and interim manager, with the Chicago White Sox, continuing a trend of landing roles with division rivals of the organization where he enjoyed the best years of his playing career.

On Wednesday, Jan. 28, he appeared on the Twins' newest edition of Inside Twins, giving his new fanbase a taste of what a special former player they've got.

"We want to build guys up," Sizemore said when speaking about the upcoming spring training window. "For me, it's building relationships with these guys and actually seeing them in person, not just across the diamond."

It's hard not to imagine what it would be like for Cleveland to someday have a reunion with a former player like Sizemore. He obviously has a deep love for the sport, and teams are willing to bring him in as a member of coaching staffs.

While Guardians fans can wish the best for a once-in-a-generation talent, the hope is that it doesn’t come at the expense of improving the Twins too much.

What could've been for Sizemore

Sizemore routinely tormented the Twins on the diamond, posting some of Cleveland’s best production over a four-year stretch in franchise history.

From 2005 through 2008. arguably his best seasons of professional baseball, he was simply one of the best outfielders in the sport. He slashed .281/.372/.496 for an OPS of .868, showcasing a blend of consistent hitting, ability to get on the base paths and power at the plate.

He averaged nearly 27 doubles, eight triples and 27 home runs for 81 RBIs across those four years.

He led the league in games played (162), runs (134) and doubles (53) in 2006. That season, he also posted a 6.6 bWAR, ranking among the top 50 single-season marks in franchise history.

But ultimately, that level of success came crashing down.

After appearing in at least 100 games each season from 2005 through 2010, he never reached that mark again, as multiple knee injuries, a sports hernia, a left elbow microfracture and other ailments. His career was severely derailed by seemingly never-ending injuries, which led to a downturn in production and efficiency, before deciding to cut his professional journey short by retiring in 2015.

He took some time away from the game following retirement, but returned back to the coaching side, taking an internship with the Arizona Diamondbacks first, before moving to the White Sox in 2024. While he was a candidate for their opening manager position after serving as the interim, he didn't end up being selected for the role.

Now with Minnesota, he'll have a chance to revamp the Twins' strugglesome track record they've pieced together the past few years.

Maybe someday, Cleveland and Sizemore can reunite, but for now, they can only hope that someday they'll find the next Grady Sizemore-like talent that can lead the team to a World Series title.