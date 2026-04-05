How José Ramírez Officially Tied Terry Turner's Record for Franchise Games Played

There aren't many like José Ramírez in the sports world these days.

Where loyalty is lost in big checks and winning championships, Ramírez has stayed a member of the Cleveland Guardians for his entire 14-year career in the major leagues. He's had seasons with nearly 40 doubles and 40 home runs and others with batting averages over .300, showcasing just how valuable his play is.

And while Cleveland hasn't always found the most amount of success during that time span, never winning a World Series title, they have secured numerous American League Central titles and given the fans memorable moments.

As the 2026 MLB regular season continues to tick ahead, Ramírez has grown closer and closer to a Guardians record that seemed like it would never be touched: franchise games played.

“I think among all the records, I feel that’s one of the most important because it kind of resembles what I wanted to do with this team,” Ramírez said when asked about how he felt just a couple of days ago. “My ultimate goal was to be able to play as long as I could here and be able to be part of those records that are happening now.”

On Sunday, April 5, he tied Terry's record by playing in both of Cleveland's doubleheader games against the Chicago Cubs, putting him just one step onto the diamond away from cementing himself in history.

Across his 14-year career as a member of the Guardians' major league roster, he's averaging a slashing line of .279/.352/.503 with an OPS of .855. He's bashed an incredible 400 doubles and 286 home runs for a near 1,000 RBI. Currently, he's 46 away from eclipsing 1,000 RBI in his career, with that statistic alone showing just how impactful he is with a bat in hand.

One of his best characteristics at the plate is his ability to get on base by any means necessary, including drawing walks. Throughout his time in the bigs, he's averaged a 0.83 BB/K rate, with a career-best mark in 2018, where he drew 108 walks and struck out just 80 times. His BB/K rate was 1.33 that season.

“To play for as long as José has, he’s been able to make adjustments," manager Stephen Vogt said. "He’s been able to continue to get better. You can’t just stay the same because the league gets better every year, and he’s been able to do that.”

With a player being as impactful and consistent as he has been, it came as no surprise that this past offseason, the front office decided to lock him down on a longer contract extension.

Back in late January, Ramírez inked a seven-year extension worth $175 million, keeping him in The Land through 2032.

When he later held a press conference, addressing his extension and speaking to why he decided to potentially keep himself in Cleveland until he retires, he expressed his love for the city.

"I'm very happy to have reached this new extension agreement with the Cleveland Guardians," Ramírez said. "I've always said that I want to finish my entire career with this team, which has the best and most loyal fans in the world. Thank you to this organization for trusting in me.

"My main goal is to stay healthy and give 100% to this team so we can make the fans' dream come true: winning the World Series. Thank you for all the support and love. God bless you all."

Just last season, he became the Guardians' all-time leader in extra-base hits at a mark of 726. He set the record on Sept. 25, 2025, in a game against an AL Central rival in the Detroit Tigers. This broke Ear Averill's 87-year record, pushing him up another rung of the ladder that is the history books.

Other all-time franchise records that Ramírez is chasing include home runs, where he's just behind Jim Thome in second place, and stolen bases, where he's second behind Kenny Lofton. As of the conclusion of Sunday's doubleheader, he's 51 homers behind Thome and 163 stolen bases behind Lofton.

He may have a ways to go on those, but he's just a game away from becoming the Guardians' all-time leader in games played.

And that by itself shows just how special of a career Ramírez has had in the navy blue and red.

His chance to break Turner's record will come on Monday, April 6, when Cleveland plays host to the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field.