José Ramírez Speaks Out After Signing Contract Extension With Guardians

Yet again, José Ramírez has dedicated his career to the Cleveland Guardians.

On Saturday, Jan. 24, news broke that the 33-year-old was tacking on an extra four years and over $100 million to his current contract with the Guardians. With the team sporting plenty of youth heading into the 2026 season, keeping a familiar and exceptional player happy with the team seemed to be a major priority for the front office.

Just last season, the Guardians won the American League Central, coming back from down 15.5 games to win the division. The comeback was widely regarded as one of the most impressive in league history. Ramírez played a major role in such success.

When speaking on his decision to stick with the team through the 2032 campaign, he highlighted that he wants to remain in Cleveland until he decides to retire.

"I'm very happy to have reached this new extension agreement with the Cleveland Guardians," Ramírez said. "I've always said that I want to finish my entire career with this team, which has the best and most loyal fans in the world. Thank you to this organization for trusting in me."

Doing right by one of the league's top stars

Cleveland's front office hasn't been the best in recent years, at least in the realm of spending money, but doing right by a franchise staple shows they are trending in the right direction.

His contract now includes $106 million in new money, with $70 million deferred for 10 years to help clear the books up a bit. His contract also extends from the next three years for $69 million into seven years and a total of $175 million.

For a player averaging an incredible .279/.353/.504 slashing line and an OPS of .857 across his 13-year career, a contract of that value is certainly impressive. He's poised to someday be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

But Ramírez has always put the team first. He's wanted the organization to be able to succeed and build around him, without his contract being an issue.

While they haven't done much this offseason besides adding a few extra arms to the bullpen, the prospects the team has could end up demanding a good chunk of money if they break out. Then, the front office, due to Ramírez's contract, would have enough cap space to keep the team's home-grown talent at Progressive Field.

As long as Ramírez stays healthy and at the top of his game, he'll be able to do his part in keeping the team relevant and competitive in the AL Central and beyond.

"My main goal is to stay healthy and give 100% to this team so we can make the fans' dream come true: winning the World Series," he said. "Thank you for all the support and love. God bless you all."

The Guardians will kick off MLB Spring Training in just a short few weeks, with the team's first game coming on Saturday, Feb.21, at 3:05 p.m. EST against the Cincinnati Reds.