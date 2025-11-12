Jeff Passan links Cleveland Guardians to upgraded infielder bat

As the offseason marches forward and the comedown from the World Series hits, managers and front offices across the league are doing an internal deep dive.

Many, including the Cleveland Guardians, are looking to see what changes need to be made to have further success in the 2026 campaign, especially with Opening Day just months away.

Cleveland finished the 2025 season with an 88-74 record, placing them first in the AL Central.

With such success, they don't have to change up much, but certain small things do need to be addressed. One spot on the team in particular, the infield, needs a bit of a revitalization.

ESPN insider Jeff Passan echoed this sentiment and supported the Guardians going out and making a move for a multi-tool-type infielder: St. Louis Cardinals utility man Brendan Donovan.

Passan, and everyone in Cleveland, know's that the Guardians need an influx of offensive talent, something Donovan would help to spark. The team finished with an averaging batting mark of .226 and a slugging percentage of .373. They rarely got consistency and rarely provided power.

"Cleveland needs offense," Passan wrote. "And with the Guardians rarely dipping significantly into the free agent market, that makes a trade a tantalizing option. Cleveland's minor league system has plenty of talent, and few know it as well as Rob Cerfolio, the St. Louis Cardinals assistant GM who was previously the Guardians' farm director."

Passan believes that if Cleveland wants to start trending in the right direction, Donovan is a good solution.

"It just so happens the Cardinals, who will spend the winter in trade mode, have a player who can handle second base until Travis Bazzana is ready and then shift to a corner outfielder or even spend some time at shortstop," he wrote. "Trade for St. Louis super utilityman Brendan Donovan."

In 2025, Donovan slashed .287/.353/.422 for a strong OPS of .775. Across his four seasons in the league, the 28-year-old has never had a season under a .275 batting average or an OPS under .770. His consistency would be a huge upgrade for Cleveland.

His 2025 batting average was a Top 20 mark in the entire league this past campaign.

Are the Cardinals likely to move on from Brendan Donovan this offseason? @jmjones gave us some insight as why all signs may be pointing to the departure of a fan favorite in STL... #STLCards



Full episode: https://t.co/d7qTrC1ynd pic.twitter.com/rLUl47YHRJ — Dealin' the Cards (@DealinTheCards) November 10, 2025

Many analysts this offseason have put Donovan's name in conversations, especially with the struggles for the Cardinals not going away anytime soon. Moving the talented utility man at the height of his worth might be the best option for the front office.

2025 showed that Cleveland doesn't have any major-league-ready prospects that can be an everyday starter. Ángel Martínez finished the year at a slash line of .224/.269/.359 for an OPS of .628. He seemed promising at first, but suffered far too many bumps in his development to be deemed a reliable option on Opening Day.

The only other player Cleveland could entertain instead of Martínez is Daniel Schneemann, who also isn't terribly reliable.

He actually played better in the middle part of the season, when the rest of the team was slumping, but finished the year off on a rough note. He slashed .206/.283/.354 for an OPS of .636.

Neither Martínez nor Schneemann is ready to be the team's sole No. 1 option in the infield or outfield, but with a chance to develop more, they can be.

For now, Cleveland's best option is to target a player like Donovan to hold down the fort in the meantime.