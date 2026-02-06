Latest Emmanuel Clase Allegations Raise Fans' Fears to a New Level

Emmanuel Clase remains in the news for one of the worst possible reasons when it comes to professional athletes.

Fans have known for months that he was accused of rigging pitches to help bettors. The initial focus was on a handful of pitches, with most being first-pitch balls right into the dirt. This was egregious, but also on the first pitch of an at-bat. He was a great enough pitcher to bounce back with ease.

ESPN's David Purdum dropped a shocking report Thursday with a new claim: Clase rigged pitches in at least 48 games from 2023-2025. That accounts for roughly one-quarter of his total appearances.

Indicted Cleveland Guardians pitcher Emmanuel Clase is accused of throwing suspect pitches to benefit bettors in at least 48 games over two years, significantly more than was initially revealed by federal prosecutors, according to a court document filed Thursday. — David Payne Purdum (@DavidPurdum) February 6, 2026

Another twist to this story is that the new claim comes from Luis Ortiz's attorney, who claims his client was nowhere close to involved as Clase.

Guardians fans now left to wonder a terrible thing

Did Clase's involvement go beyond spiking a few pitches into the dirt? Could he have actually been throwing games on purpose?

The brain immediately drifts to his performance in the 2024 ALCS against the New York Yankees. He blew a save in Game 3, only for Jhonkensy Noel to save the day with a home run. Clase then took the loss in Game 4 after allowing two runs on three hits. He finished the 2024 postseason with eight earned runs in eight innings.

There is no proof he purposely threw games in the ALCS, but how can fans not think of the possibility given his involvement in this gambling saga. This situation becomes much more serious when the number of alleged rigged pitches jumps up to 48.

Clase's alleged actions are a shame in general because he finished third in the American League Cy Young voting in 2024. He was one of the best pitchers in the game and on track to earn tens of millions of dollars and be set for life. He quite literally, allegedly, threw it all away for a fraction of the pay he earned on the field.

Rigging games is the cardinal sin of professional baseball. The entire concept of fandom, those who provide the attention and money that leads to ever-rising salaries, is based on trust that the product on the field is authentic.

This case is ongoing and it is one that will clearly lead to zero positives. The more information that comes out may only frustrate fans thinking back on that otherwise special 2024 season.