Cleveland Guardians Insider Hints Cade Smith Has Closer Job Locked Down

If there was ever a year the Cleveland Guardians needed the bullpen to help carry them, it's going to be 2026.

While staying patient and quiet throughout the offseason, the Guardians have added just a few bullpen arms in hopes of bolstering late-game pitching scenarios. The three new arms expected to be on the major league roster come Opening Day are Shawn Armstrong, Colin Holdermann and Connor Brogdon, all of whom are looking to re-establish their worth on the mound in 2026.

The front office signed each to a one-year deal, making it somewhat of a prove-it type campaign for at least two of the new relievers. They've got the talent; the only question is if they can put it together and build a reliable season.

However, Armstrong stands out as a signing that's flown under the radar a bit. In 2025, he was incredible for the Texas Rangers, tossing a 2.31 ERA across 74 innings. He also tacked on 22 games finished and nine saves.

He'll slot in nicely in late-game situations with current Guardians closer Cade Smith, who was thrust into that role in 2025. He's still getting adapted to that role, but he looked good enough to keep his job, with Armstrong expected to serve as a setup or fill-in closer in the upcoming season.

Guardians insider believes Smith will be the closer

Recently, Cleveland.com reporter Joe Noga spoke on the BIGPLAY Cleveland Show about the expected involvement of Armstrong with the Guardians in 2026, and how Smith is poised to take a bigger jump in the closer role.

"All indications are that Cade [Smith] is going to get the back end of things," Noga said. "They are going to give him a chance to ease into that role...Armstrong is a veteran. He ate up a lot of innings last year. He's going to be able to step in and eat up some innings so that Smith doesn't get overworked.

"Hopefully the strikeout numbers stay consistent. Cade [Smith] has been excellent in that role."

"They're going to give him an opportunity to ease into that closer role."@JoeNogaCLE praises the Guards' addition of Shawn Armstrong to compliment Cade Smith.



presented by @drinkgaragebeer https://t.co/B2SOPlUC3R pic.twitter.com/lx9QHcD70a — BIGPLAY Cleveland Show (@BIGPLAYCLEshow) January 28, 2026

Smith and Armstrong: A Dynamic Duo

There's a real scenario where Smith and Armstrong become the next Emmanuel Clase and Smith, a one-two punch late-game duo that terrorizes opposing teams at the plate.

While with the Rangers last season, Armstrong put together one of his more impressive campaigns, with a second-best pWAR of 1.5. His strikeout numbers don't pop off the sheet, coming in at 9.0 strikeouts per nine innings, but he was controlled, allowing just 2.4 walks per nine innings and just five home runs the entire season.

For either a closer, or eighth-inning-setup reliever, that's exactly what you are looking for.

Smith is coming off his first season as the team's legit closer, after the loss of Clase amid an illegal gambling investigation. He looked rocky, but as the season carried on, he seemed to get more comfortable. He pitched 73.2 innings for a 2.93 ERA, producing an eye-catching 12.7 strikeouts per nine innings and a measly 1.005 WHIP.

"It's been really great to see him step into that role," Noga said. "The one thing Stephen Vogt says about him is that he's unflappable. You can't throw him off his game... This is a guy who, if he weren't a closer, he'd be an eye surgeon. He's got a steady hand."

With a full offseason to get adapted to the closing role and the addition of a veteran like Armstrong, he should be set for an even better 2026.

And worst case, the team could flip flop their roles and make Armstrong the closer and Smith the setup.

Both are going to enter the 2026 campaign with question marks over their heads, but as Noga said, everything is pointing towards the Guardians getting the most out of the team's two late-game arms.

The first chance to see Smith and Armstrong in action will be in the 2026 MLB Spring Training window, which has the Guardians slated to take on the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday, Feb. 21, with first pitch set for 3:05 p.m. EST.