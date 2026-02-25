Three Takeaways From the Cleveland Guardians’ Spring Training Loss to the Rangers

Well, you can't win them all.

On Wednesday, Feb. 25, the Cleveland Guardians fell to the Texas Rangers in their sixth game of spring training, 11-4. The loss marked the team’s second straight. A day earlier, Cleveland was routed by a similar score, 11-3, by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In both defeats, two issues stood out: inconsistency at the plate and bullpen struggles that allowed the scoreline to get out of hand.

Here are three takeaways from the Guardians' loss to the Rangers:

José Ramírez Keeps Doing José Ramírez Things

José Ramírez is one of the most exciting players in the sport.

There's no question about that.

Following early struggles from the team's bats, he lit things up in the bottom of the sixth as he crushed a ball into deep right field for the team's lone home run. His hit went 355 feet, coming off the bat at 100.6 mph, for his second deep ball of spring training.

With Ramírez finding this type of form before the regular season rolls around, he'll likely be even better for Opening Day. When a player like him can gain early-season confidence and momentum, it allows them to start off the regular season on a high note and with little need to settle in.

Although most of the Guardians' bats have been disappointing over the past few games, Ramírez hasn't been included in such blunders.

The Bullpen Struggles Again

Yet again, the bullpen had a good chunk of issues.

Outside of Shawn Armstrong, who followed up Slade Cecconi's great start, the rest of the arms began giving up runs quickly. In the fourth, Codi Heuer allowed three hits and two walks, with five earned runs tacked on for a 33.75 ERA. He gave the Rangers an early edge, something they snagged and never looked back from.

Later in the game, Yorman Gomez allowed three hits and three walks before giving up four earned runs, which yet again halted any sort of momentum the Guardians attempted to establish.

Right-handed pitcher Franco Aleman tossed an inning as well, giving up two hits and two walks for two earned runs.

While these arms are still trying to settle in, they'll definitely need to try and calm the mindset ahead of the start of the 2026 campaign. Whether they will be in the majors or minors, early-season bumps can cause confidence to spiral downward fast.

Late-Game Bats of Prospects

While there has been unreliability at the plate for the Guardians over the last few games, some of the team's prospects have shown little flashes of excitement.

In the loss to the Rangers, first baseman CJ Kayfus, center fielder Jaison Chourio and left fielder Wuilfredo Antunez snagged doubles. That type of production from youngsters is important, especially when the usual talents aren't contributing much on the offensive end.

Kayfus is likely to start the year in the majors, especially if he keeps playing like this, while Antunez has been stuck down in the A's for the past few campaigns. He earned a late-season promotion to Double-A in 2025, and experiences like these will continue to help him develop.

Chourio, on the other hand, is slowly climbing the ranks as one of the most exciting young prospects.

Alongside those three, shortstop Jose Devers and catcher Jacob Cozart picked up a hit each, and third baseman Juan Benjamin did as well.

Up next, the Guardians look to take on the Seattle Mariners on Thursday, Feb. 26, with first pitch slated for 3:10 p.m. EST.