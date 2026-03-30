Three Things To Watch For in Cleveland Guardians’ Series Against Los Angeles Dodgers

The Guardians began their season out west facing the Seattle Mariners. While they split the four game series, things were not always what fans would have expected. Certain areas of the team struggled while others shone like a diamond in the rough.

Now, the Guardians’ attention shifts to the reigning World Series Champion Dodgers.

Let’s break down what fans should be watching for in series number two.

CAN CHASE KEEP IT UP?

Mar 27, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Cleveland Guardians right fielder Chase DeLauter (24) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images | Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

Chase DeLauter took the baseball world by storm this weekend, mashing four home runs and driving in five runs. His average currently sits at .353 and his OPS is at 1.412.

The season may be young, but it seems DeLauter is the real deal and is to be reckoned with in this lineup. Sure, DeLauter did strikeout six times in the Mariners series, but if he can keep hitting for average and for power, the way he gets out will not matter much to fans.

Chase being a force opened the door for Jose Ramirez to have clutch hits and even helped players like Brayan Rocchio and Rhys Hoskins to deliver in big moments.

Pitching around the big bats in this lineup appears to be harder this year than in previous years, and it is largely up to the young rookie to keep it that way.

RHYS HOSKINS IS GOING TO PLAY A LOT

Mar 26, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Cleveland Guardians first baseman Rhys Hoskins (8) hits a single against the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Kyle Manzardo was the first baseman of the future following the Josh Naylor trade last year. Then the Guardians signed Rhys Hoskins to a minor league deal, and ultimately made the team coming out of Sproing Training.

Hoskins started at first base the first two games of the season and sitting the next two. In the first game, Hoskins had an immediate impact, going 3-3 with a double, a walk, and a run scored. The second game, he went 0-3 with a walk and got thrown out at home on what was a questionable send.

On top of that, Manzardo has struggled mightily himself. Then there is CJ Kayfus’ issues in the outfield. If Manzardo continues to struggle, look for Stephen Vogt to look at Hoskins or even Kayfus at first base.

CAN THE PITCHING BOUNCE BACK?

Mar 27, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Cleveland Guardians starter Gavin Williams (32) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images | Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

The biggest surprise of the Guardians’ opening series against the Mariners was the struggles of the pitching staff. One of the best in the league from both the starters and relievers the past couple of years, this was considered a strength of the team heading into this season.

At a pitcher-friendly ballpark, the Guardians’ starters gave up three, three, two, and six earned runs against Seattle. That simply will not cut it unless you are going deep into games, which they did not do. The strikeouts were there, as the Mariners have been a high strikeout rate team the past few seasons, but the control with walks and location of pitches were not great.

On top of the starters’ struggles, the bullpen had issues of their own. Peyton Pallette looked great in his first appearance, but then gave up runs Sunday night. The winter’s big signing, Shawn Armstrong, gave up a home run. Connor Brogdon gave up a home run, as did Colin Holderman. Even Cade Smith gave up a run.

Like the pitchers, walks were an issue for the relievers as well. Connor Brogdon, Matt Festa, and Tim Herrin were the onyl three relievers who did not issue a walk. Cade Smith’s walk was an intentional walk, so that can also slide.

All in all, the pitching staff was not great. The bullpen clearly missed Hunter Gaddis and the starting rotation struggled. Tanner Bibee getting injured in the first game is also something terrible that one can only hope is a short-term injury.

Sitting at 2-2 heading into Los Angeles is not the worst, but after going up 2-1 and getting shutout on National television on Sunday night left a bad taste in everyone’s mouth.

Getting back on track in a hurry after being no hit for six innings by Emerson Hancock is key. Fortunately, Roki Sasaki opens up the series and he had a really rough Spring. He is extremely vulnerable and could help the Guardians get their mojo back in the first game of this series.

A lot was learned in Seattle and a lot will be learned this week as well as the Guardians try to remain at .500 or better after taking on the two-time defending World Series champions.