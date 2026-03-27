What Tanner Bibee's Opening Day Injury Means for the Cleveland Guardians

The Cleveland Guardians may have already suffered a setback in their starting rotation during Thursday's Opening Day matchup against Seattle.

In their thrilling season opener, the Guardians knocked off the Mariners 6-4 behind an impressive offensive showing. The only issue: starting pitcher Tanner Bibee didn’t have his best day.

After allowing three home runs over five innings pitched, Bibee was pulled heading into the sixth after right shoulder inflammation flared up.

Bibee tallied seven strikeouts against an uber-talented Mariners lineup, but the home runs he surrendered were enough to keep Seattle in the game until Cleveland’s bats came alive to seal the win.

With Cleveland’s ace now battling another early-season injury, here’s how it could impact their starting rotation over the next week as he recovers.

Stephen Vogt’s Comments on Bibee

Following Cleveland’s big win over Seattle, Guardians manager Stephen Vogt addressed Bibee’s injury in the postgame press conference and outlined what’s next for him during their ongoing West Coast Road trip.

"It's right shoulder inflammation," Vogt said. "He was examined and he's strong. He's feeling good, so we'll see how he feels over the next couple days."

"(It was) definitely the right call for him to let us know he was feeling it. As of right now, he's very strong on his exam."

Vogt’s comments offer hope that Bibee could return next week after rest and rehab. While shoulder inflammation isn’t a serious injury, the right-hander will need to proceed with caution.

#Guardians manager Stephen Vogt on Tanner Bibee’s exit:



“It’s right shoulder inflammation. He was examed. He's strong, he’s feeling good, so we just have to see how he feels the next couple days coming out of it. But, definitely the right call for him to let us know he was… — Mason Horodyski (@MasonHorodyski) March 27, 2026

Bibee’s Comments Regarding His Injury

Bibee also commented on his injury right after the game, backing Vogt’s strong assessment that he’ll return to the lineup sooner rather than later.

"I feel pretty good, obviously frustrated. I just didn’t feel great on the mound during warmups."

Bibee's frustration after his tough outing and injury is understandable but recognizing his limits and not pushing through was a smart move by the young ace.

Bibee said, "It was kind of off and on the entire time…I felt like I couldn’t really battle through it and give my best stuff. I didn’t want to hurt myself or hurt the team in turn."

Some Tanner Bibee post game quotes on his exit due to right shoulder inflammation:



“I feel pretty good, obviously frustrated. But, I mean, I feel like I just didn't feel great on the mound during those warm ups, but a little better, so.”



“It was kind of off and on the entire… https://t.co/vXIA3DpVS1 — Mason Horodyski (@MasonHorodyski) March 27, 2026

What Cleveland Needs To Do Now

The Guardians will start Gavin Williams on Friday night in game two of their series against the Mariners, hoping to see the electric version that dominated even their toughest matchups last season.

It’s no secret that eventually, Cleveland will need Bibee back in the lineup at full strength if they hope to make a push for the playoffs down the stretch and possibly contend for another division title.

Shoulder inflammation is tricky to assess since it can easily re-aggravate without proper care. The trio of Slade Cecconi, Joey Cantillo, and Parker Messick will need to step up for Cleveland's starting rotation this weekend and into next week amid a tough schedule ahead.

Cleveland could look to promote a pitcher from Triple-A Columbus, but with the team on the West Coast until next Friday, that could prove difficult depending on pitcher availability.

Logan Allen was recently optioned to Triple-A Columbus before the season and brings prior starting experience in the Guardians' rotation. He'd be the most logical addition in Bibee’s absence, despite Spring Training struggles that cost him his roster spot.

Cleveland looks to carry their momentum into game two against Seattle, with first pitch set for 9:40 p.m.