Why Bo Naylor being selected for the World Baseball Classic is huge for the Guardians

Bo Naylor had an up and down 2025 campaign.

Through 123 games, he slashed a line of .195/.282/.379 for an OPS of .661 and a bWaR of 1.5. While it wasn't the best year for him at the plate, he showed a better knack for seeing pitches, recording a career-high in walks and a decrease in strikeouts from the year before.

With a bit more time to continue to develop, 2026 is poised to be a strong campaign for the talented four-year major leaguer.

On Wednesday, Dec. 10, it was announced that Naylor was selected to compete in the World Baseball Classic for Canada. The selection to compete with his nation not only showcases the trust in a 25-year-old but also allows him to get up to speed for the Cleveland Guardians before the start of the 2026 MLB season.

Canada manager Ernie Whitt

Interview on Josh Naylor and Bo Naylor's desire to play for Canada in the World Baseball Classic.



Whitt is extremely excited to have the brothers on his roster. 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/RL5WMxMcFv — World Baseball Network (@WorldBaseball_) December 10, 2025

Naylor's batting has had hiccups over his first few years in the league, but one thing that has remained incredibly consistent is his fielding. Behind home plate, he's in the 72nd percentile in blocks above average and 74th percentile in caught stealing above average. Those marks are incredibly important for a young team like Cleveland that needs an anchor at catcher.

Being paired with young pitchers, the Guardians can always rely on him to put them in a good spot to succeed.

The WBC will serve as a chance for him to play with a lot of successful, experienced MLB veterans.

For the first time in nearly two seasons, Bo will also have a chance to play with his brother Josh. The two suited up alongside one another with Cleveland for a few seasons before Josh was sent to the Arizona Diamondbacks prior to the start of the 2025 campaign.

Ahead of the 2025 MLB trade deadline, Josh was then sent to the Seattle Mariners, where he now remains. This offseason, he signed a five-year, $92 million deal that ensures he stays a rock on the team.

Being able to play with your brother will certainly increase the excitement and confidence for the two, something that Bo needs heading into his fifth season in the MLB.

Naylor also joins three other members of the Guardians who were selected to compete in the WBC. With Canada, he will join bullpen arms Cade Smith and Erik Sabrowski, while he has a chance to potentially play against polarizing infield prospect Travis Bazzana, who will be competing with Australia.

While the Guardians have had their fair share of struggles in the past few years, the international attention for some of their arms and bats shows that the team has the talent, they just have to put it all together.

This chance to compete in the WBC is one that helps Naylor in a number of ways. His ability to be with family, compete for his nation, suit up alongside other members of the Guardians and get warmed up before the season begins in Cleveland.

The first game from Progressive Field in the 2026 campaign comes on Friday, April 3, for the Home Opener. The season opener is just days earlier on Thursday, March 26.