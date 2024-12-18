3 Affordable Pitchers Guardians Can Sign in MLB Free Agency
The Cleveland Guardians had one of the worst starting rotations in baseball last season, and while things are looking up slightly for 2025, they still have some work to do.
The Guardians were able to re-sign Shane Bieber, although he is a major question mark after coming off of Tommy John surgery. They also landed Luis Ortiz in a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates, but Ortiz only has limited experience as a starter.
If all goes well, Cleveland should have a fine starting pitching staff that includes those two and Tanner Bibee, but if we've learned anything as baseball fans, almost nothing goes according to plan.
The Guardians should still add another pitcher in free agency, and there are still some relatively affordable names out there.
Here are three pitchers Cleveland should be considering.
Charlie Morton
Ah, the ageless wonder.
Charlie Morton is 41 years old, and yet, he still remains effective. Last season, he logged a respectable 4.19 ERA with the Atlanta Braves, registering 167 strikeouts over 165.1 innings.
Yes, his 1.325 WHIP was a bit concerning, but Morton has always pitched with fairly high WHIPs and has been able to manage (lifetime 4.01 ERA).
The Guardians could probably land him on a one-year deal to serve as a back-end-of-the-rotation starter, and thanks to his durability, he is pretty reliable.
What's more, Morton has ample playoff experience and is a two-time World Series champion.
The question is whether or not the veteran will pitch next season, as he is apparently weighing retirement.
Jose Quintana
Jose Quintana is quietly one of the best remaining pitchers available.
He spent the last two years with the New York Mets, and after battling injuries in 2023, he responded by going 10-10 with a 3.75 ERA this past season.
Quintana isn't much of a strikeout guy (7.1 K/9), but he induces a lot of ground balls with his sinker and doesn't allow a ton of hits.
Plus, he is a lefty, which is something Cleveland could absolutely use after losing Matthew Boyd to free agency.
It should also be noted that Quintana is three seasons removed from posting a 2.96 ERA between the Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals.
The 35-year-old will probably be a bit pricier than Morton, but he should still be within the Guardians' range.
Andrew Heaney
That bring us to the second lefty on the list.
Andrew Heaney is never going to blow anyone away, but he is a dependable fourth or fifth starter with decent stuff. Heck, in 2022, he racked up 110 strikeouts over 72.2 frames.
The 33-year-old has spent the last couple of seasons with the Texas Rangers. This past year, he pitched to the tune of a 4.28 ERA while allowing 159 hits and recording 159 punchouts through 160 innings of work.
Heaney is what he is: a back-end-of-the-rotation guy who can strike some guys out and won't be completely awful.
He owns a lifetime 4.45 ERA, which isn't great, but may very well be better than what Triston McKenzie and Logan Allen could offer Cleveland in 2025.