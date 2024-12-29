Guardians Are Running Out Of Options In Free Agency
The Cleveland Guardians came into the offseason with some clear needs on their roster: another outfield bat, starting pitching help and adding another big-league proven bat to the lineup.
So far, the front office has primarily made lateral moves, including trading Andres Gimenez and Josh Naylor while re-signing ace Shane Bieber (who likely won't be ready to pitch until the middle of the season).
If Cleveland hopes to fill any of these needs through the free agency market, they're running out of time and options.
Yusei Kikuchi, Sean Manaea, Nathan Eovaldi, Luis Severino, Frankie Montas, and Matthew Boyd are all examples of free-agent pitchers who could have helped Cleveland's rotation next season.
However, they all have contracts with teams for the 2025 season and are no longer an option.
Some free-agent hitters who would've been a good fit for the Guardians but have signed elsewhere include Teoscar Hernandez, Tyler O'Neill, and Michael Conforto.
That said, Cleveland isn't completely out of choices to upgrade their roster before 2025 Opening Day.
There are still a handful of pitchers, such as Andrew Heaney, Kyle Gibson, and Nick Pivetta, who are available. On the offensive side, Jesse Winker, Austin Hays, and Jurickson Profar (who has been vocal about wanting to return to the San Diego Padres) are still on the market.
Cleveland could also take the route they've grown accustomed to, which is parting ways with some of their current players and prospects through trades.
The bottom line is that the Guardians still have holes on their roster. Cleveland's front office is completely out of options to address those needs, but they are running out of time and options if they hope to boost the major league team.