Cleveland Guardians Ideal Postseason Starting Rotation
The Cleveland Guardians have clinched their spot in the postseason and have two more series remaining before the playoffs start. It's never too early to start thinking about their starting rotation.
Just like getting a rotation together all regular season was a difficult task, so will be figuring out the pitching order for the playoffs. As it stands now, this is Cleveland's ideal rotation for the postseason.
Tanner Bibee
This one is a no-brainer. No matter who Cleveland's opponent is, Tanner Bibee should pitch for the Guardians in game one of either the ALDS or ALWS.
Bibee has been Cleveland's ace ever since Shane Bieber's season ended after just two starts. The 25-year-old, in his sophomore season, has put together a solid campaign, posting an ERA of 3.56, a 1.13 WHIP, and a 3.61 FIP.
The Guardians have trusted Bibee in big moments all season long, and they'll turn to him again in their first game of the postseason.
Alex Cobb
This one may be a little more controversial, but Alex Cobb is Cleveland's best choice to start in game two of their playoff series. (Assuming he's healthy and the blister that put him back on the injured list is all cleared up.)
When it comes to the postseason, experience cannot be overlooked. Cobb has been pitching in the big leagues for 13 years and has been consistent in each of those seasons.
Yes, the 36-year-old has suffered a few freak injuries since being traded to the Guardians, but Cobb still has shown that he can be an effective pitcher when he's on the mound. You don't take a perfect game into the sixth inning on accident.
If he's healthy, he should be on the mound for game two.
Gavin Williams - Joey Cantillo
The Guardians' best bet in game three is Gavin Williams, even though he has been what Stephen Vogt described as erratic at some points this season. Williams has a 4.86 ERA over 16 starts, and his main issue is giving up extra-base hits.
Still, when Williams is on point, he can be one of the best pitchers in this rotation.
At his best, Williams can get deep into a game. However, Cleveland must also be ready to go with a pitcher who can provide multiple innings of relief out of the bullpen in case Williams struggles.
The best option to follow Williams would be Joey Cantillo. Cantillo has found a new, more confident form in his last major league stint, and he has experience piggybacking on starting both in the minors and the majors this season.
Cantillo is the perfect pitcher to follow up Williams because he provides a completely different look. Williams' bread and butter is his upper-90s heater, with a few breaking balls thrown in as well. Cantillo, on the other hand, is a lefty known for his changeup and curveball.
This duo could be the Guardians best option in a game three.
Matthew Boyd
A four man rotation is likely Cleveland's best option in the playoffs. With that being said, the final piece before starting back at the top should be Matthew Boyd.
Boyd has been a diamond in the rough for the Guardians since they signed him to a one-year deal in June. He didn't make his season debut until August 13, but the veteran pitcher has been consistent ever since. The 33-year-old has a 2.72 ERA and a 1.13 WHIP over eight starts this season.
Some may argue that Boyd should be taking the ball in game-two, which is fair. But saving him for later in a playoff series could provide the Guardians with a big boost when they need it the most.