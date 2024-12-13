Cleveland Guardians are Playing a Dangerous Game
The Cleveland Guardians were one of the most pleasant surprises of the 2024 MLB campaign, capturing the AL Central division title and making it all the way to the ALCS.
Still, in spite of the Guardians' magical run, it was patently obvious that issues were prevalent.
Cleveland had one of the worst starting rotations in baseball during the season, and its offense was inconsistent, to say the least.
As a result, many were hoping that the Guardians would work feverishly to patch up their holes this winter in order to firmly establish themselves as World Series challengers.
Instead, Cleveland has largely been asleep at the wheel.
Yes, the Guardians re-signed Shane Bieber, who started just two games last season before succumbing to an elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery. But Bieber has a checkered health history in general, so there is no guarantee he will be the same (or on the mound).
Cleveland's other move was basically a two-for-one special, as it traded second baseman Andres Gimenez to the Toronto Blue Jays and then flipped part of the return to the Pittsburgh Pirates in a deal that secured the Guardians pitcher Luis Ortiz.
There is no doubt that Ortiz was a good pickup, as he logged a 3.32 ERA across 37 appearances and 15 starts with the Pirates in 2024. However, his inability to strike batters out is concerning, as is the fact that he posted a 4.25 FIP.
Now, if Ortiz were one of several additions, then Cleveland would be sitting pretty. But he hasn't been. The Guardians have done nothing else to date, and the Gimenez trade has largely been viewed as a salary dump of a former All-Star.
Not only that, but Cleveland is still apparently considering jettisoning first baseman Josh Naylor and outfielder Lane Thomas in spite of the fact that it needs offense.
So, exactly what are the Guardians doing?
I fully understand Cleveland's history. It isn't a free-spending franchise, and it ranked 23rd in baseball in payroll this past year. The Guardians rely more on elite-level scouting and shrewd trades rather than an inflated wallet.
But at some point, Cleveland needs to begin supplementing its savvy drafting and astute trading by actually blowing some cash.
The Guardians will likely be relying on Juan Brito to man second base after the departure of Gimenez, which is fine. After all, Gimenez logged a .638 OPS this past season. He isn't a big bopper, and his breakout 2022 campaign is beginning to look like a fluke.
But what about adding some more pop to the lineup? It can't just be Jose Ramirez and Naylor providing the power (and that's if Cleveland even keeps Naylor). David Fry fell off a cliff in the second half of 2024, and the Guardians may be putting too much stock in the youthful triumvirate of Jhonkensy Noel, Kyle Manzardo and Angel Martinez.
Cleveland fans are beginning to get frustrated, and understandably so. The Guardians were three wins away from a World Series in October, but you would never know it by they way they have approached things this offseason.
They still need another pitcher, and there is no question that they require a bat or two. And with the New York Yankees losing Juan Soto, the American League is wide open heading into 2025.
Things are ripe for the taking for Cleveland, but instead, the Guardians are continuing to play the long game. At least that's what it appears.
Maybe Cleveland will shock the world and sign Teoscar Hernandez or swing a big trade. But as of right now, it's looking more and more like the Guardians of old: good enough to regularly contend, but not bold enough to make the right moves to put the team over the top.