Logan Allen's Return Could Be Turning Point For Guardians' Pitching
Logan Allen will be making his return to the Cleveland Guardians' starting rotation on Monday night after spending the last month in the minor leagues.
It represents a critical juncture for a Guardians pitching staff that has been one of the worst in baseball this season but could be getting some reinforcements at the right time.
Not only is Allen preparing to take the mound, but in-season acquisitions Matthew Boyd and Alex Cobb are rehabbing and could be ready to join Cleveland's rotation soon.
The Guardians have been forced to shuffle through a bunch of different starting pitchers this season. Staff ace Shane Bieber was knocked out for the year after undergoing Tommy John surgery in April, Allen and Triston McKenzie were both demoted and now Tanner Bibee is experiencing some soreness in his shoulder.
Cleveland has managed to stake claim to the best record in baseball in spite of the adversity it has faced, but at some point, the Guardians must hone in on some consistency in their pitching staff.
Allen will face the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday evening and is hoping to pitch a heck of a lot better than his first 18 starts, when he posted a 5.67 ERA and 1.546 WHIP.
The 25-year-old lefty is certainly talented. He entered 2023 as the 85th-ranked prospect in the league by Baseball America and pitched to the tune of a 3.81 ERA over 125.1 innings of work during his rookie campaign last year.
But with Bieber out for the season and some concern about Bibee moving forward, Allen needs to step up heading into the dog days of the summer.
The Guardians' rotation may be on the cusp of a major makeover over the next couple of weeks. If Allen can rediscover his 2023 form and Boyd and Cobb can make legitimate contributions, Cleveland's World Series chances will suddenly look very different.