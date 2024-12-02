Three Guardians Who Deserve Contract Extensions This Offseason
There are certainly some areas on the Cleveland Guardians' roster that must addressed this offseason. However, the front office can't forget about the talent it already has in the organization.
Here are three members of the Guardians roster who deserve contract extensions before Opening Day 2025.
Steven Kwan
Steven Kwan has proven himself to be one of the best hitters and has some of the best plate discipline in baseball. On top of that, Kwan is also one of the best outfield defenders and has won Gold Gloves in left field the first three seasons in the majors.
He's a player that doesn't come around often, and the front office shouldn't want to let Kwan leave their organization.
Kwan only has three more years of team control before hitting unrestricted free agency. The two sides reportedly had a brief conversation about an extension after the 2022 season, but they obviously didn't get anywhere.
The more time passes without Kwan signing an extension, the less likely he is to remain in Cleveland long-term.
Kyle Manzardo
Sometimes, top prospects perform as advertised; sometimes, they don't always pan out. For Kyle Manzardo, Cleveland's top prospect coming into the 2024 season, it looks like he's the real deal.
It took a bit for Manzardo to find a hit rhythm, but from September 1 through the end of the season, he hit .270/.333/.540 with a wRC+ of 147. These stats include five home runs and two doubles. He also recorded six hits in his 19 playoff at-bats, including a clutch home run in the ALCS.
At 24 years old, Manzardo will only get better, and he showed that with his development during the 2024 season.
If the final month of the season is any indication of what type of hitter Manzardo will be in the big leagues, Cleveland would be wise to lock him up for the organization's long-term future before it's too late.
Tanner Bibee
Cleveland has a recurring trend with their starting pitchers: acquire young arms, develop them into Cy Young-caliber pitchers, trade them, and get value for them before they hit free agency.
That routine worked when Cleveland had a plethora of starting pitching in their organization. However, the Guardians don't currently have that same depth with their starting pitching as in the past and must capitalize on who is on the team.
One of the clear contenders for a contract extension is Tanner Bibee. He has been a consistent presence on the mound since his debut in 2023. Bibee has a 3.25 ERA, 1.144 WHIP, 3.54 FIP, and 128 ERA+ through his first two big league seasons.
Coming to terms with Bibee to a long-term deal before he hits arbitration would give the Guardians a better idea of what they're spending on their rotation and take financial pressure off the 25-year-old.