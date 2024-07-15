Why Travis Bazzana Is Perfect Pick For Cleveland Guardians
Travis Bazzana never thought he would go No. 1 overall in the MLB Draft. The Cleveland Guardians never thought they’d have the first overall pick given they only had a two percent chance of this happening ahead of the lottery.
It seems like the perfect match, but the parallels don’t stop here.
Bazzana is a perfect fit for the Guardians not only at his position and, but with how the organization develops their next wave of talent.
Analytically Driven
Cleveland, being a small market, has to rely heavily on analytics to help it find future stars. This formula has been successful in the past and has led it to numerous playoff appearances. Bazzana has all the makings of a future superstar, but he still heavily depends on data to help improve his game.
After being drafted by the Guardians, Bazzana said, “I always was very competitive growing up and I think that as my passion got more and more focused on being a great baseball, that turned into just wanting to have an edge and wanting to know reasons why. Like, finding out why someone can do something and why certain guys have success. I just always wanted to understand things a little bit deeper and never miss on having that edge.”
The Guardians are an organization that has always been able to gain an edge over its competition, even with its relatively small salary. Adding a player such as Bazzana who is equally motivated to gain that advantage, is a tremendous addition.
Work Ethic, Desire To Improve
Look at Cleveland’s current roster. What stands out?
The Guardians tend to draft and sign players who are intrinsically motivated, eager to get better, and willing to put in extra work when no one is watching. Just look at players such as Jose Ramirez, Josh Naylor, and Steven Kwan.
Chris Antonetti, President of Baseball Operations, raved about Bazzana's character and desire to use the resources around him to improve.
“I think it’s a testament to his hard work and the support system that he’s had around to be able to get to this point,” said Antonetti. “I know when talking with Travis, he’s excited for the opportunity to join an organization and join our organization and if you’ve heard him speak, he’s very passionate about the opportunity he has to help us win games and through that platform, elevate profile, baseball and Australia."
It may still be a year or two before Bazzana makes his Guardians major league debut, but even now, it’s clear that Cleveland made the correct decision in the 2024 MLB Draft.