Travis Bazzana Reflects On Meeting Longtime Guardians Superstar
The current face of the Cleveland Guardians franchise is Jose Ramirez, who has played with the organization for over a decade. His career will eventually end, but hopefully, that isn't anytime soon.
When that time does come, the Guardians already have the player they hope to follow in Ramirez's footsteps as the face of their franchise.
That's the 2024 first-round pick, Travis Bazzana.
Justin Lada Of Locked On Guardians got the chance to interview Bazzana, and one of the questions he asked the minor leaguer was what it was like to meet Ramirez at the end of July.
Bazzana couldn't help but smile when describing what it was like to meet J-Ram in person.
“He’s such an amazing person. He’s his own character. He’s so great at the game, but he's so loose but focused," said Bazzana. "It’s just a perfect combination for someone in the clubhouse because he’s intense, gets his work in, and wants the best out of himself every time he goes on the field. But then he also has a great sense of humor."
Bazzana watched Cleveland's batting practice from the field on July 19 after he officially signed with the organization. Ramirez and Bazzana briefly introduced themselves to one another, which gave everyone this legendary photo.
"I had a blast," addad Bazzana. "He made batting practice very fun that day and obviously put on a show with his offensive skills.”
Ramirez is arguably the most beloved player in franchise history because of he encapslated everything great about the city and the fan base. Bazzana certainly has the potential to get on the same level if he lives up to all of the hype that comes with being the first overall pick.