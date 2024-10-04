Howie Rose Nailed the Call of Pete Alonso’s Go-Ahead Homer vs. Brewers on Mets Radio
The New York Mets beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 in Game 3 of the National League wild card series to advance to the NLDS where they will face the Philadelphia Phillies. The Mets trailed 2-0 heading into the ninth inning, but Pete Alonso played the hero hitting the go-ahead home run with one out.
It was a moment Mets fans will never forget. Fans back home at Citi Field went crazy, and those listening on the radio got to hear veteran play-by-play announcer Howie Rose call the homer on Mets Radio.
Rose, who has been calling Mets games various places since the 1990s, did not disappoint.
"Williams sets. Here's the pitch," Rose began as Alonso stood at the plate. "Swing and a fly ball to right field. Pretty well hit. Frelick back at the wall. He jumps. It's gone! He did it! He did it! Pete Alonso with the most memorable home run of his career! Pumps his fist as he rounds second. It's a three-run homer. He's given the Mets a three to two lead.
"They all pour out of the dugout. Alonso on his way to home plate. They're waiting for him. He hits the plate. He is first congratulated by Nimmo. Hugged by Lindor. There are a dozen Mets waiting for him outside the dugout. Pete Alonso keeps this fairytale season going with the fairytale swing of his career. Three to two New York!"
Great moment. Great call. What more could you ask for?