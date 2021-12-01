Roberto Perez signs one-year deal with Pirates

Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Roberto Perez Signs Free Agent Deal With Pirates
    Publish date:

    Roberto Perez Signs Free Agent Deal With Pirates

    Perez gets a 1-year deal after eight Major League seasons with Cleveland.
    Author:

    Perez gets a 1-year deal after eight Major League seasons with Cleveland.

    Roberto Perez has inked a one-year, $5 million dollar deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates for the upcoming 2022 season, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

    Perez was the Guardians 33rd Round Pick back in 2008 and spent eight seasons at the big-league level with Cleveland. Now 32 years old, Perez battled finger and shoulder injuries in 2021, hitting just .149 over 44 games. His best season with Cleveland came back in 2019 when hit a career-high 24 home runs and captured his first of two gold glove awards.

    Earlier this month Cleveland declined Perez's $7 million team option, making him a free agent. Perez now joins a Pirates team who traded away their 2021 starting catcher Jacob Stallings to the Marlins on Monday.

    Read More

    The Guardians currently have two catchers on their 40-man roster in Austin Hedges and top prospect Bryan Lavastida. The organization also recently signed veteran catcher Sandy Leon to a minor league contract with an invite to spring training.

    Perez has been given credit in helping many of the young pitchers on the Guardians staff today achieve early success at the MLB level. His game calling and all defensive abilities have been praised countless times by manager Terry Francona and first base coach and catching instructor Sandy Alomar Jr. through the years. The pitching staff was widely considered the best rotation in baseball several times during his tenure and he helped Corey Kluber earn the 2017 Cy Young Award.

    Perez exits the organization the winner of two gold gloves, earning them in back-to-back seasons in 2019 and 2020. One of his greatest highlights with the organization came during Game 1 of the 2016 World Series vs the Cubs, during which he hit two home runs in helping lead Cleveland to a 6-0 win and a 1-0 series lead.

    Roberto Perez
    News

    Roberto Perez signs one-year deal with Pirates

    40 seconds ago
    Chief Wahoo
    News

    Cleveland Guardians Name Change To Take Place Friday

    Nov 17, 2021
    Cleveland Indians
    News

    Script "Indians" Coming Down Off Progressive Field Scoreboard

    Nov 2, 2021
    Karinchak
    Opinion

    What Do The Indians Need to Focus On As the Season Gets Closer to Ending?

    Sep 19, 2021
    Indians manager Terry Francona on Having Confidence the Team will Make the Playoffs in 2020
    News

    Francona Expected to Be Back on the Indians Bench in 2022

    Sep 18, 2021
    twins-vs-indians-baseball-1
    Opinion

    Scoreless Streak Deflates Indians & Fans

    Sep 9, 2021
    Terry Francona
    News

    Indians Manager Francona to Have Foot Surgery This Week

    Sep 5, 2021
    Cal Quantrill
    Prospects

    Five Indians To Focus On That Are Working On A Roster Spot in 2022

    Sep 2, 2021