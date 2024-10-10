SI

Jazz Chisholm Had Perfect Reaction to Boos From Royals Fans After Big Yankees' Win

Chisholm is fully embracing the villain role.

Liam McKeone

Chisholm has two hits in 12 plate appearances so far in the ALDS.
Chisholm has two hits in 12 plate appearances so far in the ALDS. / Jay Biggerstaff -Imagn Images

The New York Yankees pulled ahead in their ALDS series with the Kansas City Royals via a 3-2 victory on Wednesday evening. Giancarlo Stanton played hero for the pinstripes with a go-ahead home run in the eighth inning, but Jazz Chisholm played villain. Again.

The third baseman has relished the spotlight that comes with playing for the Yankees since being acquired by the pinstripes midseason. That did not change when the postseason began, and Chisholm cranked things up a notch by taking a shot across the bow at the Royals after losing Game 2, bluntly stating he felt they were lucky to have won the game.

While Chisholm indicated they were comments of a competitor who believes his team should win every game rather than an undercutting of KC's skill, he was still greeted with a healthy chorus of boos when he trotted onto the field at Kauffman Stadium for Game 3. Chisholm leaned into it during the victory and had the perfect reaction to the jeering afterwards.

"I ain’t ever seen anybody boo a bum," Chisholm said to reporters.

A pretty strong comeback.

The Yankees will have a shot to put the Royals away and advance to the ALCS on Thursday night, with first pitch scheduled for 8:08 p.m. ET.

More of the Latest Around MLB

feed

Published
Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

Home/MLB