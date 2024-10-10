Jazz Chisholm Had Perfect Reaction to Boos From Royals Fans After Big Yankees' Win
The New York Yankees pulled ahead in their ALDS series with the Kansas City Royals via a 3-2 victory on Wednesday evening. Giancarlo Stanton played hero for the pinstripes with a go-ahead home run in the eighth inning, but Jazz Chisholm played villain. Again.
The third baseman has relished the spotlight that comes with playing for the Yankees since being acquired by the pinstripes midseason. That did not change when the postseason began, and Chisholm cranked things up a notch by taking a shot across the bow at the Royals after losing Game 2, bluntly stating he felt they were lucky to have won the game.
While Chisholm indicated they were comments of a competitor who believes his team should win every game rather than an undercutting of KC's skill, he was still greeted with a healthy chorus of boos when he trotted onto the field at Kauffman Stadium for Game 3. Chisholm leaned into it during the victory and had the perfect reaction to the jeering afterwards.
"I ain’t ever seen anybody boo a bum," Chisholm said to reporters.
A pretty strong comeback.
The Yankees will have a shot to put the Royals away and advance to the ALCS on Thursday night, with first pitch scheduled for 8:08 p.m. ET.