Jed Hoyer's Answers About Roster Improvement Will Infuriate Cubs Fans
Jed Hoyer is not committing to anything and that will drive fans of the Chicago Cubs crazy.
During media availability on Tuesday, the Cubs' general manager was asked about upgrading his roster and how he planned to improve upon an 83-79 record and a third place finish in the National League Central. Hoyer sidestepped questions with a lot of double-talk and offered nothing concrete other than buzzwords.
When asked whether or not the Cubs needed to acquire a star player, Hoyer didn't actually answer the question except to note that all of the playoff teams, "Has a guy that had five or more wins this year," referring to their wins above replacement performance. Then he countered that by saying that of that group, only five of the 14 five-win players on playoff teams were projected to be five or more win players. Implying they had career years, instead of replicating past success. He then claimed the Cubs didn't have that this year.
Cubs fans aren't going to be excited by that answer. It feels like Hoyer is suggesting the Cubs have what they need in-house, they just need more from the guys they have.
He continued that train of thought by saying the Cubs need to ensure the guys on their roster beat their projected numbers for the year next season.
Hoyer also used a word baseball fans hate to hear: "Sustainable." He claimed the Cubs want to build something that's sustainable long-term. That word almost always means "cheap."
Despite having deep-pocketed owners and being in a massive media market, the Cubs haven't reached the postseason since the COVID-shortened 2020 season. They were swept out of the wild card round by the Miami Marlins. In fact, they haven't advanced past the wild card round since 2017.
Hoyer has been with the Cubs since 2012, first as general manager before being promoted to president of baseball operations in 2020 after Theo Epstein stepped out. He's under contract through next season. The Northsiders have yet to reach the postseason since he took over baseball operations.
The are set to be a ton of big-time free agents available this offseason, with Juan Soto and Corbin Burnes leading the way. The Cubs should be expected to be in the mix on all of them, but Hoyer is giving off the vibe that they won't be gambling at the big table.