Jose Quintana Becomes Just 24th Pitcher to Achieve Feat After Win in Brewers Debut
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Jose Quintana joined some rare—and elite company—after earning the win in his debut for the Milwaukee Brewers at Chase Field in Phoenix, Ariz., on Friday.
Quintana, who tossed seven scoreless innings in the Brewers' 7-0 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks, became just the 24th pitcher in MLB history to defeat all 30 current teams.
Here's a list of all 24 pitchers who have accomplished the feat, as well as the teams they played for when they joined the exclusive club.
Pitchers Who Have Defeated All 30 Teams
Note: Active pitchers are bolded.
Pitcher
Team
Jose Quintana
Milwaukee Brewers
Lance Lynn
St. Louis Cardinals
Charlie Morton
Atlanta Braves
Justin Verlander
New York Mets
Gerrit Cole
Houston Astros
Zack Greinke
Houston Astros
Bartolo Colon
Minnesota Twins
Max Scherzer
Washington Nationals
John Lackey
Chicago Cubs
Tim Hudson
San Francisco Giants
Kyle Lohse
Milwaukee Brewers
Dan Haren
Washington Nationals
A.J. Burnett
Pittsburgh Pirates
Derek Lowe
Cleveland Guardians
Vicente Padilla
Los Angeles Dodgers
Javier Vazquez
New York Yankees
Barry Zito
San Francisco Giants
Randy Johnson
San Francisco Giants
Jamie Moyer
Philadelphia Phillies
Woody Williams
San Diego Padres
Curt Schilling
Boston Red Sox
Terry Mulholland
Minnesota Twins
Kevin Brown
New York Yankees
Al Leiter
New York Mets
Among active pitchers, Quintana joins future Hall of Famers Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer, 2023 Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole and two-time All-Star Charlie Morton.
"To face all 30 teams and get a win against each team, that means a lot for me," Quintana told MLB.com about the feat. "Dreams come true, and I want to keep going."
Quintana, 36, has pitched for eight teams in 14 big-league seasons. He has compiled a 3.73 ERA and 1,729 strikeouts in 334 career starts.