Jose Quintana Becomes Just 24th Pitcher to Achieve Feat After Win in Brewers Debut

Quintana joins some elite company among active pitchers who have accomplished the feat.

Tim Capurso

Quintana throws a pitch. / Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Jose Quintana joined some rare—and elite company—after earning the win in his debut for the Milwaukee Brewers at Chase Field in Phoenix, Ariz., on Friday.

Quintana, who tossed seven scoreless innings in the Brewers' 7-0 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks, became just the 24th pitcher in MLB history to defeat all 30 current teams.

Here's a list of all 24 pitchers who have accomplished the feat, as well as the teams they played for when they joined the exclusive club.

Pitchers Who Have Defeated All 30 Teams

Note: Active pitchers are bolded.

Pitcher

Team

Jose Quintana

Milwaukee Brewers

Lance Lynn

St. Louis Cardinals

Charlie Morton

Atlanta Braves

Justin Verlander

New York Mets

Gerrit Cole

Houston Astros

Zack Greinke

Houston Astros

Bartolo Colon

Minnesota Twins

Max Scherzer

Washington Nationals

John Lackey

Chicago Cubs

Tim Hudson

San Francisco Giants

Kyle Lohse

Milwaukee Brewers

Dan Haren

Washington Nationals

A.J. Burnett

Pittsburgh Pirates

Derek Lowe

Cleveland Guardians

Vicente Padilla

Los Angeles Dodgers

Javier Vazquez

New York Yankees

Barry Zito

San Francisco Giants

Randy Johnson

San Francisco Giants

Jamie Moyer

Philadelphia Phillies

Woody Williams

San Diego Padres

Curt Schilling

Boston Red Sox

Terry Mulholland

Minnesota Twins

Kevin Brown

New York Yankees

Al Leiter

New York Mets

Among active pitchers, Quintana joins future Hall of Famers Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer, 2023 Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole and two-time All-Star Charlie Morton.

"To face all 30 teams and get a win against each team, that means a lot for me," Quintana told MLB.com about the feat. "Dreams come true, and I want to keep going."

Quintana, 36, has pitched for eight teams in 14 big-league seasons. He has compiled a 3.73 ERA and 1,729 strikeouts in 334 career starts.

