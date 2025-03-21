MLB Suspends Julio Urias Through All-Star Break of 2025 Season
Free agent pitcher Julio Urias has been suspended through the All-Star break for violating MLB's domestic violence policy, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced on Friday.
"The Office of the Commissioner of Baseball has completed its investigation into allegations that free agent pitcher Julio Urías violated Major League Baseball’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy," the announcement read. "Having reviewed all of the available evidence, I have concluded that Mr. Urías violated our Policy and that discipline is appropriate."
Urias, 28, was placed on administrative leave in September of 2023 while a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers after he was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence. The Dodgers let his contract expire and he's been a free agent since. Urias did not pitch during the 2024 MLB season.
Urias will be reinstated on July 17, at which point he'll be a free agent once more.