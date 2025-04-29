SI

Junior Caminero Left a Young Fan in Awe With a Simple Gesture of Kindness

Junior Caminero just made a fan for life.

Tyler Lauletta

Junior Caminero gives a young fan his bat.
Junior Caminero gives a young fan his bat. / @MLB / X
In this story:

It only takes a moment to make someone’s day.

That’s a fact Tampa Bay Rays infielder Junior Caminero is well aware of, and seems willing to live by, as seen in a video recently put out by MLB.

The video shows Caminero interacting with a young fan before the team’s game against the Kansas City Royals. While the fan seemed already pretty thrilled about taking a photo with the up-and-coming star, his face absolutely lit up with awe as Caminero offered him his bat.

Watch that delightful moment below.

Good work Junior, you just made a fan for life.

Moments like this are why we love baseball.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Tyler Lauletta
TYLER LAULETTA

Tyler Lauletta is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News Team/team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI, he covered sports for nearly a decade at Business Insider, and helped design and launch the OffBall newsletter. He is a graduate of Temple University in Philadelphia, and remains an Eagles and Phillies sicko. When not watching or blogging about sports, Tyler can be found scratching his dog behind the ears.

Home/MLB