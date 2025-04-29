Junior Caminero Left a Young Fan in Awe With a Simple Gesture of Kindness
Junior Caminero just made a fan for life.
In this story:
It only takes a moment to make someone’s day.
That’s a fact Tampa Bay Rays infielder Junior Caminero is well aware of, and seems willing to live by, as seen in a video recently put out by MLB.
The video shows Caminero interacting with a young fan before the team’s game against the Kansas City Royals. While the fan seemed already pretty thrilled about taking a photo with the up-and-coming star, his face absolutely lit up with awe as Caminero offered him his bat.
Watch that delightful moment below.
Good work Junior, you just made a fan for life.
Moments like this are why we love baseball.
More MLB on Sports Illustrated
Published