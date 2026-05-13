Mariners Dugout Was So Fired Up After Cal Raleigh Snapped Brutal Hitless Streak

Cal Raleigh entered Tuesday night’s game at the Astros on one of the worst hitless streaks in recent MLB history. He left fans wondering what the heck is going on with him? The streak reached 38 at-bats for the reigning home run leader, which is the longest streak so far this season and also of Raleigh’s career. It took him 10 games to finally land on base from his own doing.

The Mariners catcher broke his streak on Tuesday night in the seventh inning when he hit a single. It was the first time since April 27 in which Raleigh recorded a hit. The Seattle fans in the crowd at Houston’s Daikin Park could be heard cheering for Raleigh and the Mariners dugout gave him a standing ovation. Understandably, Raleigh himself looked ecstatic and relieved to finally get a hit.

To top off the excitement, Raleigh scored a run when his teammate Randy Arozarena hit a double a few pitches later. His teammates and coaches all greeted Raleigh with cheers and giant smiles on their faces.

Another fun surprise was waiting for Raleigh when he arrived at the dugout to celebrate. Josh Naylor nabbed the baseball Raleigh hit to finally end that dreaded streak. Raleigh hilariously grabbed the ball quickly out of Naylor’s hand and said “Give me that ball.” That may not be a ball Raleigh chooses to add to his collection, especially compared to the 60 home run balls he crushed last season.

Cal Raleigh's teammates made sure to keep the ball after he snapped the longest hitless streak of his career pic.twitter.com/9Bsp7zUuLP — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) May 13, 2026

Just like Raleigh, Mariners fans can now exhale knowing one of their star players might be coming out of an all-time slump. Seattle broadcaster Aaron Goldsmith had an awesome one-liner when Raleigh finally hit his single. It sums out how Mariners fans feel.

“Oh, everybody take a nice deep breath and rejoice,” Goldsmith said.

Cal Raleigh singles to snap an 0-for-38 stretch, the longest hitless streak of his career and of any player this season pic.twitter.com/g0dOpJVqgN — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 13, 2026

Raleigh didn’t stop with just one hit on Tuesday. The catcher followed it up with another single in the top of the ninth inning. He eventually scored another run to help the Mariners win 10–2 over the Astros.

After the game, Raleigh admitted that he found a unique way to end his slump: showering with his full uniform on. Mariners pitcher Logan Gilbert supposedly told his teammate about this superstition, and it seemed to work out great.

Through 40 games, Raleigh is averaging.166/.249/.325 and has hit seven home runs and recorded 18 RBIs. His batting average is the lowest in his career so far. Now that Raleigh’s slump is essentially over, we’ll see if he can continue finding success in the coming games to get his averages and performances back on track.

More MLB from Sports Illustrated