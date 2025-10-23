Seattle Mariners 2026 Early Offseason Plan
Coming off one of the most historic seasons in franchise history, the Seattle Mariners fell just short of the World Series. Explore this detailed, realistic plan for how Seattle can build on that success in 2026.
Transactions
1. Re-Sign 1B Josh Naylor (5 Years, $95M)
2. Trade SP Logan Evans, SS Tai Peete for OF Steven Kwan
3. Sign LHP Taylor Rogers (2 Years, $15M)
4. Promote SS/3B Colt Emerson
Roster
C Cal Raleigh, Harry Ford
1B Josh Naylor, Luke Raley
2B Cole Young, Ryan Bliss
SS J.P. Crawford
3B Colt Emerson
OF Randy Arozarena, Julio Rodriguez, Steven Kwan, Victor Robles, Dominic Canzone
SP Bryan Woo, Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, Luis Castillo, Bryce Miller
CL Andres Munoz
SU Matt Brash
LHP Gabe Speier, Taylor Rogers
RHP Eduard Bazardo, Carlos Vargas, Gregory Santos
LRP Emerson Hancock
Lineup vs. RHP
- RF Steven Kwan
- C Cal Raleigh
- CF Julio Rodriguez
- 1B Josh Naylor
- LF Randy Arozarena
- DH Dominic Canzone
- 3B Colt Emerson
- 2B Cole Young
- SS JP Crawford
Lineup vs. LHP
- RF Steven Kwan
- C Cal Raleigh
- CF Julio Rodriguez
- 1B Josh Naylor
- LF Randy Arozarena
- OF Victor Robles
- 3B Colt Emerson
- 2B Ryan Bliss
- SS JP Crawford
Notes
Re-signing Josh Naylor should be the number one priority of the offseason. Both sides have expressed mutual interest in a reunion. When Naylor arrived in Seattle, the first baseman proved he fit in well with the team and could hit at T-Mobile Park. Outside of Naylor, Pete Alonso, and Ryan O'Hearn, there are not many free agent options at first base.
The Mariners need another left-handed arm in the bullpen. The team struggled with left-handed matchups during their playoff run in 2025, and they need to have two LHP options for different spots of the game in 2026. Taylor Rogers, Gregory Soto, Andrew Chafin are some free agent options.
Another need for the squad is a legit contact hitter that can be the everyday leadoff guy. The Ms struggled with contact/ situational hitting all playoffs. During the entire season, they lived and died by the long ball — and it caught up to them in the ALCS. Steven Kwan is an ideal option to provide this contact and set the table for the middle of the order. Additionally, there is a noticeable decline in numbers for Arozarena and Rodríguez in the leadoff spot — they perform much better in the middle of the lineup.
Seattle should explore trading Luis Castillo this offseason. They shouldn’t force a deal, but they should test the market to see which hitter they could acquire. Kade Anderson likely won’t be ready for the Opening Day roster, but he could debut at some point this year, which could open the door to a deadline trade of Castillo.
The Mariners need to lean on their highly touted farm system. Seattle can save money for free agency and extensions by relying on production from within the organization. Colt Emerson, Harry Ford, and Cole Young should all play a big role in the 2026 season.
Finally. the Mariners should explore extensions for their starting pitchers. In recent years, they have built one of the deepest staffs in the league, and they need to take advantage by looking to retain their young arms. Woo, Gilbert, Kirby, Miller are all candidates for an extension.