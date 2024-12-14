A Shocking Detail Emerges as Trade Rumors Swirl Around Seattle Mariners' Luis Castillo
Trade rumors around Seattle Mariners ace pitcher Luis Castillo have started to swirl in the last three days. Though the Mariners don't want to trade Castillo, dealing him might be the best and only way to help the Mariners accomplish all of their goals this offseason.
Seattle needs multiple impact players in the everyday lineup, but doesn't have the available payroll to make it happen. Trading Castillo would free up money and allow it to happen easier, even though it's against the M's desires.
The Boston Red Sox have been hard-charging after Castillo in the last few days and the initial thought has been that the M's might deal him to Boston for offense, understandably.
However Alex Speier of the Boston Globe says the Mariners are actually centered on pitching.
“There’s been speculation about a trade that would send Castillo to Boston and send first baseman Triston Casas to Seattle, sources said Casas hadn’t been involved in the conversations. Instead, the Mariners were targeting pitching.”
It makes very little sense that the M's would trade Castillo without getting offensive upgrades, but perhaps the M's goal is to keep the rotation strong and then use available savings for free agent bats.
Tanner Houck, who made the All-Star Game in 2024, is still on a pre-arbitration deal, as is Kutter Crawford. Brayan Bello has potentially six years left on his deal at an affordable number of less than $10 million per year on average. If the M's were to acquire pitching, then they could take Castillo's savings and put it toward Christian Walker and/or Hye-Seong Kim, who they've been connected with this offseason.
The Mariners have also been linked to the Chicago Cubs with regards to a possible Castillo trade.
