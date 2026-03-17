J.P. Crawford’s Status Just Created A Real Opening Day Problem For Mariners

This is the kind of March storyline the Mariners really did not need. A week out from Opening Day, J.P. Crawford is still dealing with a right shoulder issue, and Seattle has reached the point where simple reassurance is no longer enough to settle anyone down. The imaging came back clean, which is important to note, and Justin Hollander said the concern level is low, but Crawford still had to see Dr. Keith Meister, has missed five straight Cactus League games, and now carries real uncertainty around his availability for March 26 against Cleveland.

That is where this starts to feel like a real problem, because Crawford reminded everyone last year why the Mariners still depend on him so much, even when the noise can get loud around him. He played 157 games in 2025, hit .265, got on base at a .352 clip, hit 12 home runs, drove in 58, walked 74 times, and finished with a .722 OPS. He also passed Alex Rodriguez for the most games played at shortstop in franchise history, which tells you how important he has become to this version of the Mariners.

J.P. Crawford and Miles Mastrobuoni connect for a SICK play pic.twitter.com/k9FKMyJqTh — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 27, 2025

J.P. Crawford’s Status Casts An Uncomfortable Shadow Over Mariners’ Opening Day

We’re not here to say Crawford is some perfect player beyond criticism. His defense took a step back last year, and we can’t pretend otherwise. But this roster still makes a lot more sense when he’s on the field. When your starting shortstop is suddenly questionable this close to Opening Day, that changes the tone of the whole conversation.

The Mariners are not exactly hiding from the reality of it. Dan Wilson openly mentioned Colt Emerson, Leo Rivas, Brock Rodden, and Cole Young as infield options while the club waits for more clarity. Emerson is the name that naturally grabs attention. He’s Seattle’s No. 1 prospect, MLB Pipeline’s No. 9 overall prospect, and has played a lot this spring while hitting .250 with a home run and seven RBI. Wilson also praised his defense and said he has swung the bat better over the last few games.

That is exciting in a small sample. In this context, though, it is also a reminder that the Mariners may be forced into an uncomfortable decision earlier than they wanted. Emerson is one of the organization’s biggest long-term bets. Asking him to patch an Opening Day problem because Crawford’s shoulder has not settled down is a very different conversation than simply admiring his spring. Leo Rivas feels like the steadier short-term answer if Seattle has to buy time, but the fact the team is openly running through these names tells you this is not a minor inconvenience.

Crawford could be ready by next week and this whole thing fades into the background. That’s still on the table. But the Mariners are past the point where they can treat this like routine spring discomfort. Their starting shortstop, one of the lineup’s most stabilizing pieces, is not a lock for Opening Day.