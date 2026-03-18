A Much-Needed Mariners Slugger Is Starting To Look Ready For Opening Day

Luke Raley was never going to look like some clean, easy, low-maintenance hitter. That is just not who he is. His game has always come with some swing-and-miss, but the tradeoff is real damage, and late in camp he is starting to look a lot more like a guy who can punish mistakes more often than not.

That is what makes his latest stretch worth noticing, even if the numbers aren’t exactly spotless. Raley is slashing .278/.366/.500 this spring with two home runs and four RBI in 36 at-bats. The 12 strikeouts certainly stand out. But nobody should be clutching pearls over Luke Raley striking out.

Raley is a power hitter, not a contact-management project, and the Mariners are not asking him to become a polished low-whiff bat. They’d prefer for him to drive the ball with authority, take his walks when they come, and look physically ready to do damage again.

Mariners Are Starting To See The Luke Raley Version They Needed Back

That is also why the opposite-field homer he hit on March 17 against the Padres lands a little louder. Those are the swings that tell you something. When a hitter is able to stay through the ball and drive it the other way with authority, it usually says more than just he guessed right on one pitch. It’s hitting the ball where it’s pitched. It says the hitter is not just surviving spring training reps but actually building toward something. For Raley, that matters because last season never really gave him a fair chance to stay in rhythm. The right oblique strain wrecked his year, and the back spasms that followed just made things even more messy.

Perfect day for an oppo taco 🌮 pic.twitter.com/fs7Qr0zKvQ — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) March 17, 2026

The frustrating part about 2025 was that it came right after Raley had shown exactly why he could matter so much in Seattle. In 2024, he played a career-high 137 games and posted career highs with 22 home runs and 58 RBI. Then last year he fell to a .202 average with four home runs and 19 RBI in just 73 games. But the broader track record is still useful. Raley owns a .232 career average with 48 home runs, 134 RBI, a .319 on-base percentage, and a .744 OPS across 383 big league games.

This spring was about whether Raley could look like himself again. Earlier this month, he told MLB.com he was feeling healthy after taking a more patient offseason approach, and Dan Wilson specifically pointed to the early barrels as a meaningful sign. That is the kind of update Seattle needed. Just evidence that one of their more important left-handed bats is entering the season looking explosive again.

If that version of Raley shows up when the games start counting, the Mariners get back a hitter who can give their lineup some needed force, some flexibility, and a little more danger than it had when his 2025 season was stuck in survival mode. The strikeouts will still be there. And that’s fine. We can live with them. If the impact is back too, the Mariners will gladly make that trade.