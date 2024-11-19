Alex Rodriguez Headlines Group of "Other Seattle Mariners" to Appear on Hall of Fame Ballot
On Monday, we learned that former Seattle Mariners stars Ichiro Suzuki and Felix Hernandez are up for the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Both players are on the ballot for the first time. Suzuki is expected to get in on the first ballot, and could be a unanimous selection. Hernandez will have a tougher climb, but should generate enough votes to stay on the ballot for at least another year.
If either of them get in, they'll join Ken Griffey Jr. and Edgar Martinez as career-long M's to make it to Cooperstown.
While Ichiro and Hernandez get all the headlines, there are a few other Mariners who appear on the ballot, including former shortstop Alex Rodriguez, former shortstop Omar Vizquel and former closer Fernando Rodney.
Rodriguez and Vizquel have been on the ballot before, but this is the first appearance for Rodney.
Drafted No. 1 overall in the 1993 MLB Draft, Rodriguez made his debut with the Mariners in 1994, staying through the 2000 season. He made the All-Star team four times with the Mariners and won a batting title in 1996. He also hit 42 homers and stole 46 bases in an incredible 1999 season. He helped the Mariners to the playoffs in the 1995, 1997 and 2000 seasons.
Rodriguez is still unlikely to get into the Hall of Fame because of his admitted steroid use.
The 57-year-old Vizquel is best known for his work with the Cleveland Indians, having spent 11 years there. However, he started his career with five years in Seattle. He won the Gold Glove with the Mariners in 1993 and was a .252 hitter.
Rodney bounced around the league as a reliever, spending 17 years in the bigs. He pitched parts of two seasons with the Mariners, generating 64 saves. He led the majors with 48 saves for Seattle back in 2014.
