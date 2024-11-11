ANALYSIS: How Would Introducing Hye-Seong Kim Play Out For Seattle Mariners?
The Seattle Mariners and second base have been in an adversarial relationship for the last six years.
Ever since the Mariners traded Robinson Cano to the New York Mets on Dec. 3, 2018, there's been several attempts to find his replacement, to no avail.
Kolten Wong, Adam Frazier and Jorge Polanco are just a few players who've suited up for Seattle in efforts to fill the All-Star-sized gap left by Cano's departure.
The Mariners' ceaseless struggles at second base have the team in a tough spot in 2025, with first base and third also in need of improvement.
A recent article from MLB.com's Daniel Kramer said that the club's No. 2 prospect Cole Young is Seattle's long-term plan at second, but he likely won't factor into the team's Opening Day roster for 2025. Kramer also noted the caveat that Young is expected to play with the Mariners' Triple-A affiliate, the Tacoma Rainiers, and could still receive a call-up at some point in 2025.
A report from MLB Network's MLB insider Jon Morosi also said that Seattle has "closely evaluated" Korean Baseball Organization player Hye-Seong Kim, who will be posted and available to sign with an MLB squad. Kim plays second base and shortstop. MLBTradeRumors projects him to earn a three-year, $24 million deal in free agency.
The Mariners also have in-house options such as Ryan Bliss and Dylan Moore who could play second base.
Kim would make sense for Seattle to go after. He's a cheap international free agent with solid and consistent contact, has speed and is a decent defender. He hit .326 with 11 home runs and 75 RBIs and stole 30 bases in 2024 with the KBO's Kiwoom Heroes.
He would also (likely) be cheaper than other options on the open market like Gleyber Torres . The Mariners would also avoid giving up prospects in a trade for another second baseman like Nico Hoerner of the Cubs.
But it would also create an interesting scenario of 2025 and the (projected) two seasons after.
Kim's introduction to the roster could also lead to several hard decisions.
Barring a completely underwhelming showing in spring training and early in the season, Kim would be the starting second baseman for 2025.
It would also leave Bliss in no man's land. The former Arizona Diamondbacks prospect showed flashes of great potential and surprising power for someone of his stature (5-foot-7, 165 pounds) in his 33 games played in 2024. Moore, who just won the first Gold Glove of his career, will be making roughly $3.9 million in 2024 before hitting free agency in 2025 according to Spotrac.
Bliss has two more years of team control under pre-arbitration in 2026 and 2027. It's unlikely the team keeps Moore around past 2025. If Young is the long-term solution and Kim is the team's starting second baseman in 2025, one has to wonder how long Seattle keeps Bliss on the roster. His potential could definitely make him an intriguing piece in a trade package.
But then there's another question of what happens to Kim when Young is ready.
Team captain and starting shortstop JP Crawford is under contract through 2026. Team President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto was confident in the former Gold Glover's ability to bounce back after an injury-plagued and disappointing 2024. Given Crawford's status in the clubhouse and in the community as a leader, it's unlikely the team would move on from him before his contract expires.
But that would still be two years away. And the team still has two top 100 prospects in Colt Emerson and Michael Arroyo that both play shortstop.
This could create a potential log jam for 2025 and beyond. But in the interim, the team has to sort through what it has first.
Assuming Kim's skills translate to the major league level, then the team will be in a good position for 2025. And if it doesn't, then the Mariners have Bliss, Moore and even Leo Rivas to fall back on.
But if Kim is able to translate his KBO production to the MLB level, then Seattle will have two solid contact hitters with speed on the basepaths in Kim and outfielder Victor Robles.
Kim will also be 26 on Jan. 27 and, assuming he does get the projected three-year deal, he'll still be under 30 years-old.
Kim would be a valuable addition to the Mariners. As to the potential logjam he'd create, there's worse problems to have.
