Full List of Seattle Mariners Minor League Free Agents Revealed
The Seattle Mariners farm system is considered one of the best in baseball, with eight players listed on Baseball America's top 100 prospects list and five players on MLB Pipeline's top 100.
There's a lot of anticipation for when a lot of the Mariners' top prospects make their debut. But the club's farm system in 2025 will be different outside of the most well-known names.
Baseball America released a comprehensive list of minor league free agents for every single team, and Seattle has a significant number of prospects that will be looking for new homes in 2025.
According to Baseball America's list, the Mariners have 34 outgoing minor league free agents.
Most of the free agents are pitchers, but there are several notable position players as well.
The full list, and their highest minor league level reached in 2024, can be seen below:
RHP Luis Curvelo (AA)
RHP Alisson Del Orbe (DSL)
RHP Olivier Gomez (DSL)
RHP Logan Gragg (AA)
RHP Jake Haberer (AA)
RHP Jesse Hahn (AAA)
RHP Joseph Hernandez (A+)
RHP Jordan Holloway (AAA)
RHP Trevor Kelley (AAA)
RHP Joey Krehbiel (AAA)
RHP Casey Lawrence (AAA)
RHP Michael Mariot (AAA)
RHP Juan Mercedes (AA)
RHP Hansel Robles (AAA)
RHP Yeury Tatiz (A)
LHP Raul Alcantara (AA)
LHP Garrett Davila (AA)
LHP Josh Fleming (AAA)
LHP Rob Kaminsky (AAA)
LHP Holden Laws (A+)
LHP Brayan Perez (A)
LHP Fernando Silvera (DSL)
LHP CJ Widger (A+)
C Jake Anchia (AA)
C Freuddy Batista (A+)
C Junior Gonzalez (A)
C Michael Papierski (AAA)
C Beau Taylor (AAA)
2B Kobe Kato (AAA)
2B Jake Slaughter (AAA)
SS Logan Warmoth (AAA)
OF Jared Oliva (AA)
OF Alberto Rodriguez (AA)
OF Nick Solak (AAA)
There are a few names that stand out among this list.
Luis Curvelo was a highly-talked about free agent during the MLB General Manager meetings in San Antonio from Nov. 5-7, and is reportedly nearing a major league with Seattle's American League West rivals, the Texas Rangers. He posted a 2.57 ERA in 49 appearances with 78 strikeouts in 66.2 innings pitched.
Widger was a highly-viewed left-handed reliever who was signed before the season after spending three years in the Rangers' farm system. He had a 5.03 ERA in 2024 with 59 strikeouts in 39.1 innings pitched.
Kato was signed to a minor league deal out of the independent ball club the York Revolution of the Atlantic League. He ended the year with the team's Triple-A affiliate Tacoma Rainiers and hit .356 with seven extra-base hits (six doubles, one triple) with 13 RBIs in 16 games played in Tacoma.
Oliva is a long-time minor leaguer who played 26 games across two seasons (2020-21) with the Pittsburgh Pirates. He hit .294 with seven home runs and 40 RBIs in 69 games played.
The Mariners had a stellar 2024 draft that had several players debut for the club's championship-winning Low-A affiliate Modesto Nuts. And several of the team's top draft picks, including switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje and strong-armed prep draftee Ryan Sloan, are yet to make their debut.
Even with a significant number of minor leaguers departing Seattle's organization, the future still looks bright.
