Another Seattle Mariners American League West Rival is Dealing with a Potentially Big Injury
One day after we learned that the Texas Rangers are dealing with a worrisome injury with regards to Adolis Garcia, we're learning that another Seattle Mariners rival is dealing with an injury as well:
The Houston Astros scratched first baseman Christian Walker from their spring training lineup on Wednesday because of an oblique injury, an injury that he has a history with.
From @TalkinBaseball on social media:
Christian Walker has been scratched from the Astros' lineup with left oblique soreness. Walker missed more than a month last season with a left oblique injury.
via @matthewkawahara
Look, nobody is rooting for injury, but the reality is this: Anything that makes the Astros weaker is better for the Mariners, so we have to pay attention to it.
Walker, who is about to be 34 years old, was one of the most sought-after free agents of the offseason market. A three-time Gold Glover, he spent the last eight years of his career with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He's hit 26 homers or more in each of the last three seasons and is coming off a year in which he hit .251 with 26 homers and 84 RBI. The Astros will be counting on him to replace the production left behind by Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker, who are no longer with the club.
The Mariners will play the Astros 13 times this season, with the first meetings coming on April 7, 8 and 9 in Seattle.
The Astros won the American League West last season. The Mariners finished second.
