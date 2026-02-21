How Cal Raleigh helped facilitate Mitch Garver's return to the Mariners

After the Seattle Mariners declined his 2026 option, catcher Mitch Garver sought greener pastures in the world of free agency. After spending two years in the Emerald City as the backup to superstar starter Cal Raleigh, Garver found himself finding very little opportunities elsewhere.

Then, a call came ringing in. But it wasn't from some random general manager in a new city; it was his teammate, Raleigh, who suggested he seek another opportunity to return to Seattle.

“Super slow offseason. Never really got any good offers or formal offers,” Garver said on Friday morning. “Cal reached out and said, ‘Maybe you should try calling the Mariners.’ So we called Justin (Hollander, the Mariners’ GM). Within 24 hours, we were able to work something out."

The 31-year-old Garver signed a minor-league deal that will pay him $2.25 million if he makes the major-league active roster at any point this season. He credits Raleigh not only for presenting him with an option, but he also discussed the bond they have forged as teammates over the last two years.

“Just being by his side, giving him that breathing room to help him be his best and whatever he needs on that given day,” Garver said. “I don’t know what the season is going to look like, obviously, but he’s a good friend of mine. He’s a good player, obviously, but he’s a great person.”

Garver will still have to compete for a spot

Oct 10, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners designated hitter Mitch Garver (18) hits a sacrifice fly against the Detroit Tigers during the second inning during game five of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images | Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

For many players, Spring Training is a sing-for-your-supper situation for that season. Garver will be no different, as the Mariners already added some players and had a contingency plan in place if the veteran catcher had signed elsewhere.

31-year-old Andrew Knizner signed a one-year contract with Seattle in mid-December. The veteran backstop has a lifetime .211 batting average, with 19 homers and 90 runs batted in, while playing in 324 big-league games over seven seasons. He was originally viewed as the favorite for the second-string spot before Garver returned to reclaim his job.

So, despite the ringing endorsement of last year's runner-up for the American League MVP Award, Garver will still have to earn a spot with Seattle in order to be the backup for his buddy. Heading into the year, he has a career .233 hitter, with 106 home runs, 309 RBI, and a .440 slugging percentage. Barring a terrific Spring from Knizner, it should be Garver's job to lose, given he has better offensive intangibles and more experience handling the M's pitching staff.