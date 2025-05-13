Brady's Spin: I'm Angry, But I'm Not Necessarily Worried About Seattle Mariners; Here's Why
I'm not going to lie to you. The Seattle Mariners have lost four consecutive games, and it's been fairly ugly. The team has allowed 32 runs in the last four games, the starting pitching has failed to go more than five innings in any of its four starts, the bullpen has been leaky and the offense hasn't done enough to cover for all the warts.
However, at 22-18 through the first 40 games, here's why I'm not necessarily worried. Note, I'm still angry about what we've seen in the mico, but I'm less worried about the big picture.
Here's what I had to say on the most recent edition of the Refuse to Lose podcast.
I am not necessarily worried about the Mariners, okay? And that's counter to everything that I'm emotionally feeling right now, okay? My emotional side is fighting my rational side. So, I'm angry, but I'm not necessarily worried. And here is why:
We knew that the Mariners were not a great team. We knew that the Mariners were not going to be on a 95-win pace all season long, okay? We knew that they were going to hit a skid. I have said on this podcast and on other podcasts, that they're not good enough to just run away with the division. There is going to be a week where they lose seven of 10. There's going to be a stretch where they lose five or six straight. It's going to happen. That is the nature of them being, I would say, above average, but not great. And you know what, though? It's going to happen to everybody in the American League. Nobody in the American League is so unbelievable that they are immune from a poor stretch of play.
The rest of the American League should allow the Mariners to stay competitive on both the division and the wild card fronts, even as tough as its been for Seattle right now.
You can listen to my full comments from the podcast on the player below:
The Mariners will try to halt their skid on Tuesday night against the New York Yankees at 6:40 p.m. PT.
