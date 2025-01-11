Brady's Spin: Seattle Mariners Need to Just Sign Pete Alonso
At this point in the offseason, it's time for the Seattle Mariners to finally do something they don't want to do. Spend real money on a real player.
The Mariners need to sign first baseman Pete Alonso, formerly of the New York Mets.
Look, the Mariners haven't spent one dollar in free agency this offseason. They've sat out on the big targets and whiffed on the smaller targets. They've waited out the market (presumably) in hopes that it will normalize and come back to them.
With Alonso, it's done that. They've won the game. Now, it's time to cash in the tickets.
Alonso couldn't possibly be looking for an eight-year deal anymore. He couldn't possibly be looking for $200 million anymore. Now, take advantage of it.
Remember when Adrian Beltre left Seattle after the 2009 season and went to Boston on the one-year "pillow" contract? All the Red Sox got for that one year was an All-Star Game appearance, 28 homers, 102 RBI and a guy who led the league in doubles with 49.
That Boston year gave him the springboard to a great career and a great payday in Texas. The Mariners should try to be that for Alonso. They get all the reward with minimal financial commitment.
What does that mean? One-year, $33 million? A two-year deal worth $65 million that allows him to opt-out after a great year one?
The Mariners are afraid of a long-term commitment to an aging player. That makes some sense. How can you be afraid of a one or two-year deal? There's very little risk there.
The M's finally need to take it. Alonso would immensely help the lineup, he can play first base or DH, he'll provide some power and he'll finally be a PR win for the front office.
All things they desperately need.
