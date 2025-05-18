Cal Raleigh Just Joined Some of the Best Players in Seattle Mariners History with Latest Homer
The Seattle Mariners moved to 25-19 on the season with a big 4-1 victory over the San Diego Padres on Saturday night at Petco Park.
Tied 1-1 in the top of the seventh inning, Mariners' catcher Cal Raleigh continued the great start to his year, hitting his 15th home run. The solo blast gave the M's a 2-1 lead before they added on in the ninth courtesy of a two-run single by Dylan Moore.
For Raleigh, the home run put him on an exclusive list with some of the best players in franchise history.
Per @MarinersPR on social media:
List of @Mariners to reach 15+ home runs in 44-or-fewer games:
Cal Raleigh (2025)
Nelson Cruz (2015)
Edgar Martinez (2000)
Alex Rodriguez 2x (1998, 2000)
Ken Griffey Jr. 4x (1994, '97-'99)
Jay Buhner (1996)
The 28-year-old has taken another step forward offensively this year, raising his batting average to .253 and his on-base percentage to .379. Those are significantly higher than his career norms of .221/.304. He also has 31 RBIs this year to go along with five steals.
Add that to his work behind the plate, where he won the Gold Glove last year, and Raleigh is one of the most valuable players in baseball. ESPN MLB Insider Buster Olney recently told our own Refuse to Lose podcast that Raleigh is an early season MVP candidate.
From May 8:
But all kidding aside, you know, early in the week on the podcast that I do, I had Paul Hembekides, a great researcher at ESPN and a huge baseball guy, and we independently, I texted him ahead of time and I said, 'okay, tell me you're 1, 2 and 3 in the American League.' And we both landed on Cal Raleigh being number two behind Aaron Judge, based on the fact that, you know, with the power and the way that he leads the pitching staff and the fact that the Mariners have done well. He gets on base. I mean, he checks every box.
The Mariners will take on the Padres again on Sunday afternoon at 1:10 p.m. PT.
