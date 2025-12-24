Seattle's 'small moves' should pay big dividends in 2026

The Mariners have yet to make a huge splash this offseason, but some of Seattle's newest veteran additions will be the difference down the stretch. Instead of making a gigantic trade or signing, General Manager Justin Hollander has been adding depth, but with an eye towards matchups and scenarios the club stumbled into in 2025.

Most recently, the man with the personnel plan has signed former Red Sox outfielder-first baseman Rob Refsnyder, 34, to a one-year, $6.25 million contract. He will be looked to as a hitting specialist against left-handed pitching. The veteran is one of the very best in baseball

“Rob has been one of the most productive hitters against left-handed pitching over the last four seasons and provides balance and impact offensively to our lineup,” Hollander stated.

Since 2022, Refsnyder has posted a .312 batting average, .407 OBP, .516 slugging, and an OPS of .924 against left-handed pitching. Those figures rank among the best in Major League Baseball when it comes to facing southpaws. That means he could serve as a potent pinch-hitter in the playoffs.

Mariners' moves have improved potential match-ups

Other than adding depth, there's also been another upgrade to potential match-ups down the stretch. One of those shrewd moves involved adding Jose Ferrer in a deal that sent catching prospect Harry Ford to the Washington Nationals. Seattle Mariners' general manager Justin Hollander says this gives the M's a major advantage.

Justin is excited about acquiring Ferrer and praised the pitcher's ability to throw strikes, particularly with his sinker. Last season, Ferrer sometimes served as the Nationals' closer, recording 11 saves and a 4.48 ERA. The Mariners hope he’ll strengthen their bullpen, alongside fellow southpaw Gabe Speier.

When October rolls around, having two lights-out lefties for manager Dan Wilson to choose from will be a luxury few teams have. The same could be said of Refsnyder when it comes to pinch-hitting against opposing left-handers. That's why these so-called 'minor moves' will loom large as the year progresses.

