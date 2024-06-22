Cal Raleigh Shows Solid Accountability After Defensive Gaffe in Friday Night Loss
The Seattle Mariners lost 3-2 to the Miami Marlins on Friday night at loanDepot Park. The loss was the third straight for Seattle, which is now 44-34 on the season. Furthermore, the M's have seen a 10-game lead in the American League West erode down to seven in just those three days.
The loss on Friday came via a walk-off single by Marlins' infielder Tim Anderson in the bottom of the 10th inning. You can see the play here:
In that play, you can clearly see that outfielder Dom Canzone delivered a good throw to the plate. He very well may have gotten the runner to extend the game for Seattle but catcher Cal Raleigh was unable to corral the throw.
After the game, Raleigh took accountability for the play and said all the things you'd expect a team leader to say.
Per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com:
Cal Raleigh on tonight’s walk-off play at the plate:
“I've got to catch that ball, that's all there is to it. Dom [Canzone] made a good throw. I've got to catch that ball and not try to make the tag so quick -- catch first and then apply the tag. So that's on me.”
Physical mistakes are going to happen in baseball but you can certainly appreciate Raleigh taking ownership of it. That said, that play didn't lose the game for Seattle. The game was lost when the M's had runners at first and third with nobody out in the top of the eighth inning of a 2-2 game and couldn't score even one run. JP Crawford, Dylan Moore and Julio Rodriguez all struck out.
Furthermore, Seattle couldn't punch a run across in the top half of the 10th, despite being gifted the runner at second to leadoff the inning.
The M's and Marlins will play again on Saturday afternoon at 1:10 p.m. PT.
