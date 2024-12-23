Carlos Santana Reportedly Turned Down More Money From Seattle Mariners to Go to Cleveland
Over the weekend, the Seattle Mariners were shocked when first base target Carlos Santana signed with the Cleveland Guardians. The M's, reportedly, had been trying to lock up Santana for some time. The fan base even considered his return as somewhat of a lay-up in a disappointing offseason.
Santana signed with the Guardians for one-year and $12 million. The initial assumption is that the Mariners refused to offer that much money, because they have been frustratingly frugal this offseason, but evidently that wasn't the case here.
According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Mariners actually offered Santana more guaranteed money than Cleveland did, even including a 2026 player option.
The Mariners, according to sources briefed on the discussions, offered Santana a one-year deal with a player option for a second season, an extraordinary bid for a first baseman entering his age-39 season. But even though Santana’s home in Bratenahl was gone, he could not stay away.
On Saturday morning, he flew to Cleveland to retrieve some personal belongings from the house. Later that day, he agreed to a one-year, $12 million contract with the Guardians, turning down more guaranteed money from the Mariners, according to a source.
On one hand, it looks as if the Mariners are so negatively viewed that players will turn down more money to avoid going there. However, Santana came up with Cleveland and has real roots there. This one is probably more of just a case where Santana feels at home with the Guardians organization and wants to finish his career where it started.
The 38-year-old Santana just finished his 15th year in the big leagues with Cleveland, the Royals, the Philadelphia Phillies, the Mariners, the Pittsburgh Pirates, Milwaukee Brewers and Twins. He won a Gold Glove this season - the first of his career.
