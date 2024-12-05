Chicago Cubs Reportedly Targeting Pitcher Bryan Woo in Trade Talks with Seattle Mariners
On Wednesday, we heard that the Seattle Mariners had at least discussed the idea of trading for Chicago Cubs infielder Nico Hoerner. The two sides had made contact, but we don't really know to what length.
Later on Wednesday, we got a little more context from Cubs Insider Jacob Zanolla:
A framework of Nico Hoerner for Bryan Woo was thrown around at the GM meetings in early November, although clearly I’d assume the Cubs would need to add more. If Hoerner is moved, the Mariners and Yankees are the two spots I’d keep my eye on
Let's start with Woo first. The Mariners have said on multiple occasions that they don't want to move any of their starting pitchers, but it's clearly the first thing that other teams are asking for given the M's depth and success at the position.
At 24 years old, Woo turned in an incredible 2024 season. Though he was on the injured list twice for elbow and leg problems, he went 9-3 with a 2.89 ERA. With mid-to-upper 90s velocity and a great sinker, he'll only get better as he develops his slider and changeup more regularly. He's under team control through 2029, so he's a massive value to the M's. It's easy to see why they wouldn't want to trade him.
However, he underwent Tommy John surgery in college and has been on the injured list twice in two seasons for elbow issues. He's probably the "riskiest" of all the M's pitchers, so it's possible that the M's would be willing to part with him if they were parting with any pitchers at all.
As for Hoerner, he is a Gold Glove second baseman (desirable), just 27 years old (also desirable), under team control for the next two seasons (also desirable). He's also only owed approximately $11.5 million in each of the next two seasons. Furthermore, Hoerner runs well (31 stolen bases in 2024) and doesn't strike out much (10.3 %). The $11.5 million per year may still prove too rich for the M's, but if the Cubs were to eat some of the money, there might be a match here.
Hoerner is coming off flexor tendon surgery in his throwing elbow, and that uncertainty might lead the Cubs to eat some money as well. He is expected to be healthy for the 2025 campaign.
As for what more the M's could get from the Cubs? The M's have long fancied Isaac Paredes, and the Cubs do have multiple infield prospects that appear major league ready.
