Jorge Polanco Explains Why He Wanted to Return to Seattle Mariners This Offseason
At the outset of the offseason, the Seattle Mariners declined a $12 million team option on infielder Jorge Polanco. However, the M's were able to bring him back later in the offseason, inking him to a one-year deal worth $7.5 million. He's also got a vesting option for 2026.
Speaking this week with Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times, Polanco explained what made him want to come back to Seattle, even passing up overtures from the Los Angeles Angels and Houston Astros.
“It was the players here, they are really good,” he said. “The chemistry we built by the end of last season was really good. I wanted to come back here. I know we’ve got a chance. I know the kind of players we have. I know these guys are hungry. They have a lot of talent. I just wanted to be back here. I’m trying to win again. I’m trying to accomplish that goal of making the playoffs.”
Polanco struggled last season after being acquired in an offseason trade from the Minnesota Twins, battling a knee injury which required surgery in the offseason. He hit just .213 with 16 homers and 45 RBI, a far cry from his 33-homer, 98-RBI season in 2021 with the Twins.
However, the hope is, that with a surgically-repaired knee, he can be much better in 2025. The Mariners are counting on it after missing the playoffs by one game last season.
Polanco made his spring debut on Monday, going 0-for-2 as the designated hitter. He should get into games at third base next week.
