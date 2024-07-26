Controversial Mariners Pitching Decisions Seem to Be Paying Off
The Seattle Mariners opened their second half of the season going 1-5 during a six-game homestead against the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Angels.
The results weren't what the Mariners wanted them to be. But one of the decision made during the homestead (which was criticized by fans) seems to be paying off in the long run.
Seattle made the choice to go with a rotation of Luis Castillo, George Kirby, Bryan Woo, Bryce Miller and Logan Gilbert coming out of the break. Many fans lamented the decision not to have Gilbert start during the series against the Astros. But that decision looks better looking ahead at the schedule.
Assuming there's no injuries or any other deviation from the current rotation, Kirby will start Friday's series against the Chicago White Sox and Gilbert will get the first crack against the Boston Red Sox on July 29.
The Mariners are trailing the Astros by one game in the American League West and will need to get some wins early in the road trip. With how the starters and the offense are going right now, it might seem like a non-issue as to who starts the pair of respective series.
All of Seattle's starters had quality starts during its six-game homestead except for Woo. He didn't qualify because he pitched 5.2 innings instead of the necessary six.
The Mariners will need to set the tone during these next two series, especially since they're in hostile territory. Getting two of your best pitchers out there will be a good way to set the tone and make some headway in the division.
